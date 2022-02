RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A multimillion-dollar settlement in a federal lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over an inmate-on-inmate homicide includes a provision that prison officials view a video to learn how to prevent similar tragedies in the future, plaintiffs' attorneys said today. "Shaylene Graves' death was totally preventable if a single involved officer had taken reasonable measures to simply get her out of the cell and get her away from her cellmate, who was threatening her life,'' attorney V. James DeSimone said. ``We are hopeful that this settlement will provide a springboard for the state to institute mandatory safety measures so that inmates can return to society with a second chance to live good lives.'' DeSimone represented Sheri Graves, S.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO