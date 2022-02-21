Roundup: Olivia Munn Joins Walking Dead Spinoff; Queen Elizabeth Has COVID; Stephen Curry Wins All-Star Game MVP

Juwan Howard needs to sit: As you all know by now, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard threw a punch in the handshake line following his team's loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. It set off a brawl that was a terrible look for college basketball. I don't care why Howard was upset or what set him off, there's no excuse for his actions. Michigan needs to step in and suspend him, even before the university hears back from the Big Ten.

Howard should be sidelined for the rest of the season. Michigan should elevate Phil Martelli to take over in the interim and donate Howard's salary to charity. He has to be made an example of. Additionally, Wisconsin's Greg Gard needs to be suspended for at least one game for putting his hands on Howard before the punch was thrown. Neither man acted like an adult and, accordingly, both should be made to sit in the corner and think about what they've done.

And now, the Roundup...

Russian commanders told to prepare for invasion of Ukraine ... Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19 ... 2022 Winter Olympics came to a close ... Norway topped final Winter Olympic medal table ... Stocks Wall Street analysts remain bullish on ... Jessie Diggins won a shocking silver in the 30k cross-country race ... Giovanni Reyna got injured again ... Juwan Howard set off a brawl after the Michigan-Wisconsin game ... Olivia Munn joins Walking Dead spinoff ... "Uncharted" dominated the box office ... Justin Bieber has COVID-19 ... Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson spur Super Golf League ... Kevin Durant to missed the All-Star Game following grandmother's death ... USWNT won big on Sunday ... Bruce Arians rips report of a rift with Tom Brady ... Stephen Curry went nuts and won NBA All-Star Game MVP ...

