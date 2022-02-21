ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged after driving into crime scene

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she drove into a crime scene as officers were trying to clear a crash on Sunday evening

According to police, they were on the scene of a car accident at Third and Mitchell on Sunday around 6 p.m. when Taylar Hardy drove through crime scene tape in the middle of the crash investigation.

Officers said Hardy was traveling southbound on Third in an Audi Q5 with altered expired TN drive-out tags when she drove directly into the scene.

Police approached Hardy and asked her to get out of her vehicle and she initially refused.

Investigators say an officer was eventually able to get Hardy out of the vehicle but it wasn’t long after that when police noticed the smell of alcohol on Hardy’s breath and noticed she appeared intoxicated.

After searching her vehicle, officers say they found an opened bottle of alcohol and THC candy.

Hardy was given a sobriety test and failed.

Hardy faces several charges, including driving under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless driving.

terry smith
22h ago

got to stop the drinking and drugging if not stay at home or be somewhere you can stay it's not worth the trouble of killing someone , damaging your car, losing your freedom be responsible

