Iowa State

North Iowa Schools Need Support Staff

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a common issue found in the business world, but now it has spread into the educational world. It is...

kiow.com

KNOX News Radio

Twin Cities teachers, support staff authorize a strike

Teachers and school support staff in the Twin Cities have authorized a strike against their districts. Their votes don’t trigger an immediate strike against the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts. State law requires the union to provide 10 days notice before striking. The two sides in both districts have been negotiating for months over wages, class sizes, student mental health support and efforts to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reported Thursday that 98% of support staff and 97% of teachers voted to authorize a strike. More than 78% of St. Paul Federation of Educators members voted to strike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

No, Iowa Schools Are Not Putting Litter Boxes In Bathrooms

I never thought I would have to type the following words: schools are not putting litter boxes in their bathrooms. A school had to send an email putting this rumor to rest. A strange rumor has been circulating on social media for the past month or so that has to do with schools and litter boxes. It all started with one Michigan school board meeting where a parent went on a strange rant after she "discovered" that her school is putting litter boxes in bathrooms.
IOWA STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

School district, support staff exchange initial contract offers

The union representing Fairbanks North Star Borough School District support staff exchanged initial offers with the district Friday for a new three-year contract. The Education Support Staff Association represents about 40% of the district’s workforce, including secretaries, janitors, cafeteria workers and aides in the Fairbanks area. Wages. In its...
FAIRBANKS, AK
KOEL 950 AM

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Treasurer Says State May Have Cash for You

(Des Moines, IA) — Inflation is making the dollar not go as far as it used to and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t left any money or property unclaimed. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office is holding 460 million dollars in assets that belong to others, mostly individuals. But he adds that some of it belong to businesses and to the estates of those no longer living. Last year the state treasurer’s office received 49 million dollars in unclaimed assets. Fitzgerald says their goal is to return every penny, but it comes in so fast they can’t do it. To see if you have unclaimed money or property visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Announces Plans For Distributing Retention Bonuses

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s office has released information on retention bonuses of one-thousand dollars that the governor announced in January for some workers. The Department of Education will issue payments to qualifying teachers, local law enforcement agencies can request payment through Iowa Grants Online. Certified peace officers employed by the State of Iowa will receive payment through their regular state paycheck. Qualifying Department of Corrections personnel will receive payment through their regular state paycheck, and child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services web page starting later this month.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Drug overdose investigation in Nebraska

An inspiring story about a 15-year-old swimmer in Iowa. Decision 2022: Nebraska high school senior running for mayor. A high school senior in the central Nebraska town of Gothenburg is pursuing a political future. 6 On Your Side: Iowa classroom camera proposal. Updated: 5 hours ago. A proposed bill in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

Mask Mandate Bill Passes

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools — including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits, and government agencies — has passed a House committee. Republican Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. All the Democrats on the panel voted no. Representative Bruce Hunter, a Democrat from Des Moines, says it’s a dangerous bill. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Receives Largest Donation Ever, Will Build New Hospital

In 2017, one of the greatest new traditions in sports found its home in Iowa City. At the end of the first quarter of every Hawkeye football game, roughly 70,000 people -- including fans, football players, and coaches -- turn to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and wave to patients and their families watching the game from the hospital. It's a moment that shows how much bigger life is than sports.
IOWA STATE
Miami Herald

Principal accused of changing grades of 31 students including his own kids in Michigan

A Michigan high school principal has resigned after being accused of bumping up the grades of 31 students, local media outlets reported. An investigation by Spring Lake Public Schools revealed that Mike Gilchrist, who had been the principal of Spring Lake High School since 2001, changed 51 records for the students, including seven who are currently enrolled.
EDUCATION
KCAU 9 News

Iowa ‘long haulers’ still fighting COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — As COVID cases trend down in Iowa, much deal with its after-effects, and doctors say diagnosing long haulers can be difficult. Des Moines native Christina Renteria-Grant says she was always a social butterfly, but after she contracted COVID twice, healing feeling like herself has been a challenge. She is a […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - New legislation in the Iowa House of Representatives is proposing changes to the state’s bottle and can redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill. State Rep. Chuck Isenhart led a group of Iowa lawmakers, who presented this bill on Wednesday. If passed, House File...
IOWA STATE
The Saginaw News

Governor Whitmer launching statewide tour to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is kicking off a series of roundtable discussions about her proposal to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City this afternoon. Whitmer is scheduled to meet with local retirees and Jason Vanbocxlaer, president of UAW Local 362, at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, to hear how her plan to repeal the tax will directly benefit them, according to a media advisory about the launch of her statewide tour.
BAY CITY, MI
Western Iowa Today

Governor Concerned About Statewide Sales Tax Proposal

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she has concerns about the Senate GOP’s idea to convert more than 800 local option sales taxes into one statewide tax to help fill the empty Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Fund. Reynolds says the move imposes a one percent sales tax in three counties and four dozen cities that aren’t collecting it today. She says the state has to be careful about raising taxes right now with inflation at a 40-year high. Reynolds says fellow Republicans in the House and Senate are about two-thirds of the way toward reaching a final agreement on a tax plan.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Would Crack Down on Trucker Blockades in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says people involved in blockades and occupations like the one that’s been going on in Canada would be quickly arrested if that happened in Iowa, but Reynolds is also expressing sympathy to Canadians who are unhappy with that country’s vaccination requirements. She says the “means don’t justify the end,” but it does reflect “where people are today.” Reynolds approved a state law last year that raised the penalties for protest-related crimes. It created a new crime called “interference with public disorder control,” and people convicted of “unlawful assembly” can be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Iowa law now provides civil liability protection to drivers who accidentally hit protesters blocking roads.
IOWA STATE

