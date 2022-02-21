ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Video game publisher and developer Capcom has announced the development of Street Fighter 6, a new entry in the long-running fighting game series.

A teaser trailer featuring Street Fighter protagonist Ryu was released on Monday following the Capcom Pro Tour fighting game exhibition.

A shirtless and sweaty Ryu stands face-to-face with Luke, the final character added to Street Fighter 5, in the clip. Ryu, known for always being barefoot, is noticeably wearing sandals.

No release date or platforms were announced for Street Fighter 6 with Capcom stating that more information will be announced in the summer. The company will be celebrating Street Fighter's 35th anniversary this year.

Street Fighter 5 was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016 with the title receiving new updates, characters and stages throughout the years.

Capcom also announced a new compilation of 10 classic fighting games titled Capcom Fighting Collection, which will be released on June 24 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Capcom Fighting Collection will include the full Darkstalkers series, Red Earth, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition and more.

