Texas State

Editorial: Republicans should vote for Abbott in the primary

Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
As the Republican Party veered toward hard-right extremism during Donald Trump’s presidency, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott went along, often parroting Trump’s divisive policies and reckless rhetoric here at home.

Trump is no longer in the White House, but Abbott continues to govern as if he is beholden to the former president, who has endorsed his bid for a third term as governor. Instead of charting a more sensible, less divisive course for Texas as he campaigns for re-election, Abbott continues to pander to Trump and the far right, staking out partisan positions on abortion, immigration and border security, public health, and more.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Abbott enjoys widespread support among Texas Republicans, and a poll released last week showed he has a 2-1 advantage among independents in a November matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the presumptive Democratic nominee. We’re dismayed that Abbott remains in thrall to the former president, but Republicans who support his platform and politics should back him in the March 1 primary election.

We would welcome a strong, credible Republican challenger to Abbott in this race, but regrettably there are none. Neither Don Huffines, a Dallas real estate developer and former state senator running to the right of Abbott, nor Allen West, the bombastic former Texas Republican Party chairman, inspire confidence. Texas doesn't need even more extremist politics in the governor's office.

Though we reluctantly recommend Abbott in the primary, we must note -- as we have on many occasions -- that his second term has been disastrous on numerous fronts. From his stunning decision to block cities, counties and school districts from enforcing mask mandates to protect against the deadly COVID virus, to his lethargic response to the deadly Winter Storm Uri, to his willful disregard for established legal precedent in signing the nation's most restrictive abortion law, Abbott has consistently acted against the best interests of Texans. He even invented a "humanitarian crisis" at the border and deployed the Texas National Guard, seemingly to distract from his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

At times, Abbott has demonstrated an ability to do big things for Texas. He presides over a mostly strong economy in Texas, even if he constantly bashes our thriving capital city to score cheap political points with his rural base. He's also signed into law billions of dollars in education funding that some Texans viewed as long overdue.

The governor has powerful political muscle. Instead of flexing it for his own political interests and to stoke culture wars, we wish he would use it for a government that works for all Texans. If re-elected, Abbott will have an opportunity to distance himself from Trump's toxic politics and reset his agenda. We hope he seizes it.

Comments / 91

Kit Duff
3d ago

Dear God I hope not ....We must move forward not back to the dark ages....but you're trying every unethical illegal possible way to make sure they win.....you will never have my vote we need a better Texas..Motto says...Don't Mess with TexasNew Motto be says...Don't Mess with Women in Texas

Reply(6)
22
Hispanic rocks
3d ago

diaper wearing Abbott spending 4 million dollars for recounting votes but yet spent nothing on fixing our power grid 700 people died last winter freeze 🤨🤨🤨🤨💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply
6
Keith Miller
3d ago

Republicans should vote anyone who isn't Abbott in the primary and anyone who isn't Abbott in the general election..

Reply
18
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
