Okaloosa County, FL

OCSO: New license plate readers used 'strictly' to solve crimes, not to spy on you

By Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office and the manufacturer of license plate readers being installed around the county say no one's out to spy on the populace.

"This is strictly used for the ability to help solve crimes," Sheriff Eric Aiden said in a YouTube video sent out Thursday with a news release announcing deployment of the license plate readers.

Stationary readers are being placed at strategic locations around the county and readers have also been mounted in about 25 patrol vehicles, Aiden said. The license plate readers, manufactured and maintained by the Flock Safety company based in Atlanta, will cost the Sheriff's Office about $2,500 apiece to permit, deploy and maintain.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson was unable to provide a firm number of how many stationary readers will ultimately be installed. They are being "phased in over time," Aiden said in the news release.

"Seventy percent of crime involves a vehicle, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is joining its counterparts across the region and country to utilize a system that allows law enforcement to track vehicles involved in anything from a child abduction to a murder," Aiden said in the release.

In the video, Aiden said that license plate readers have already assisted the Sheriff's Office in solving a homicide and two missing person cases.

A license plate reader deployed by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department "found our (homicide) suspect in very short order and allowed us to get him apprehended in a very quick amount of time," he said.

The arrest referenced was that of Joshua Kyle Nunn of Crestview, who when he was taken into custody confessed to beating his mother to death with a hammer so he could steal debit cards. He was located on Carson Drive in Fort Walton Beach about three hours after the victim's body was found.

The camera "played a role in establishing that Nunn had traveled down here and was no longer in the Crestview area," Nicholson said in an email.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department spent about $100,000 to purchase readers used in the city limits, said Doug Rainer, public relations manager for the city. The readers were purchased using funds generated by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax.

Rainer said the department has been satisfied with the readers and the program.

"It is helpful in actively locating wanted vehicles and missing people (amber and silver alerts)," Rainer said. "It is also helpful with criminal investigations."

Each license plate reading device is solar powered and cellular enabled. It takes a picture of the back of a vehicle and its license plate as the vehicle travels by, said Josh Thomas, the vice president of external communications for Flock Safety.

Private entities like businesses and homeowner's associations also use Flock Safety readers, Thomas said. Flock Safety has roughly 240 customers in Florida, with 50 of those being law enforcement agencies.

Thomas said the technology used by Flock Safety was put on the market about five years ago. It not only gives law enforcement a valuable tool, but is also designed to provide "accountability to the community."

Each inquiry made for access to the system requires a "search reason" such as a case number, he said.

Aiden said the Sheriff's Office works off a license plate "hot list" compiled by the agency in conjunction with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

No personal identification information is included in the data base, which is completely deleted every 30 days, Thomas said.

"It's a picture of the back of a car; no pictures of the driver or passengers," Thomas said. "People viewing the footage don't know who the registered owner of the vehicle is, and even if a picture is taken it's not attributed to you personally through Flock."

All data collected is securely encrypted while at rest and "in transit" to the cloud, Thomas said.

"Our cameras do not have a public IP address so there's no way to hack into it, and it's not even possible to pull up unencrypted information even if you wanted to," he said.

Flock Safety does not sell data to third parties, Aiden said in his release.

"The crime-fighting tool will allow the OCSO to better network with surrounding police departments and Sheriff's Offices which already have the technology in place, as well as agencies across the country, in fighting crime and boosting public safety," Aiden said.

