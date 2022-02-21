Louisiana football coaching staff tracker: Keeping tabs on coach Michael Desormeaux's staff

When Louisiana football coach Billy Napier left for Florida, Michael Desormeaux was promoted to replace him.

Desormeaux’s first staff at UL has been a frequently changing group.

With the start of Ragin’ Cajuns spring practice scheduled for March 10, here is the list of his key staffers, updated as assistants and coordinators are named:

2022 Louisiana football coaching staff

Coach Michael Desormeaux

Replaces: Billy Napier

Details: Desormeaux was promoted from tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator. His first college coaching job was UL running backs coach under Mark Hudspeth in 2016. He moved to tight ends in 2017. When Hudspeth was fired late in 2017, Desormeaux briefly was interim coach. Napier retained him and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator after Rob Sale left to coach the New York Giants’ offensive line early in 2020. Prior to UL, Desormeaux coached Ascension Episcopal School locally. The product of New Iberia’s Catholic High played quarterback for the Cajuns and briefly was on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2009 practice squad as a defensive back.

Offensive coordinator/receivers coach

Tim Leger

Holdover

Details: Leger remains as receivers coach and was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to coordinator when Desormeaux took over. The former Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer, McNeese quarterback, McNeese offensive coordinator and UL Monroe recruiting coordinator/receivers coach also remains as UL’s recruiting coordinator.

Defensive coordinator

LaMar Morgan

Replaces: Former UTSA safeties coach, Sam Houston State secondary coach and Southeastern Louisiana safeties coach/special teams coordinator Patrick Toney, who joined Napier at Florida as co-defensive coordinator

Details: Morgan, a former UL defensive back, coached Cajuns cornerbacks for two seasons under Napier before leaving in 2021 to coach Vanderbilt corners. He returned to work with former teammate Desormeaux. Morgan also coached Houston safeties and ULM and Western Carolina defensive backs.

Special teams coordinator

Unannounced

To replace: Chris Couch, who left to join Napier at Florida in a similar capacity

Strength and conditioning director

Connor Neighbors

Replaces: Former Georgia and Texas A&M strength coach Mark Hocke, who joined Napier at Florida in the same capacity

Details: Neighbors, LSU’s starting fullback from 2014-14, from promoted from an assistant position he held in 2021. He previously was assistant strength coach at Florida Atlantic and a staffer at Alabama and LSU.

OFFENSE

Running backs coach

Matt Bergeron

Replaces: Former Louisiana Tech, LSU and Texas Tech running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who left to join Napier in the same capacity at Florida

Details: The former Southern Miss reserve quarterback and Lamar redshirt worked alongside Desormeaux as a tight ends analyst last season. He previously was a UL grad assistant working with receivers and an Arizona State grad assistant working with receivers when Napier was offensive coordinator there in 2017.

Tight ends coach

Jorge Munoz

Replaces: Desormeaux

Details: Munoz is a longtime Cajuns assistant, working with quarterbacks or receivers from 2008-17. He was offensive coordinator under Hudspeth in 2016. Napier didn’t retain him. Munoz was an LSU offensive analyst from 2018-19 and in 2021, working closely with Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow during Burrow’s Heisman Trophy and national championship season, and coached receivers at Baylor in 2020.

Offensive line coach

Jeff Norrid

Holdover

Details: Desormeaux kept Norrid, a former Alabama quality control coach when Napier coached Crimson Tide receivers and Florida Atlantic’s offensive line coach from 2019-20.

Assistant offensive line coach

Bryant Ross

Replaces: Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and Bucknell and Sam Houston State offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, who left to join Napier in the same capacity at Florida

Details: The former Alabama A&M offensive lineman returns to UL, where Ross was a staffer working with the offensive line from 2018-20, after coaching Grambling’s offensive line in 2021. He also was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State under Dan Mullen.

Senior offensive analysts

Matt Viator

Holdover

Details: The former UL Monroe and McNeese coach was an unpaid analyst under Napier in 2020, and Desormeaux promoted Viator from the volunteer post to a paid position for 2021.

Brad Bustle

New position

Details:Bustle, a former UL offensive line coach, is the son of former Cajuns coach Rickey Bustle. Brad Bustle spent the past two seasons as offensive line coach at FCS Valparaiso. He previously was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Holmes Community College, co-offensive coordinator and interim head coach at NAIA Cumberland University and a Virginia Tech defensive graduate assistant.

DEFENSE

Defensive line coach

Unannounced

To replace: Former Arkansas defensive line coach and Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach and special teams coordinator Rory Segrest, who left earlier to year to be assistant defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside linebackers

Galen Scott

Holdover

Details: Desormeaux retained Scott, who joined Napier’s staff in 2021 after spending two seasons coaching North Texas linebackers. He previously was Virginia Tech safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, Memphis linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, Tulsa outside linebackers/secondary coach and defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Illinois State.

Cornerbacks coach

Jeff Burris

Holdover

Details: The former Notre Dame safety who played 10 NFL seasons (Buffalo, Indianapolis and Cincinnati) came to UL in 2021 from Louisiana Tech, where he coached defensive backs for three seasons. He also was a Notre Dame defensive analyst at and coached corners at Northern Iowa.

Safeties coach

LaMar Morgan

Replaces: Former Florida Atlantic and South Florida safeties coach Wes Neighbors, who left earlier this year to coach safeties at Maryland

Details: UL first said Morgan would coach safeties when he was hired as defensive coordinator, and that Neighbors’ new position was to-be-announced. Desormeaux later said Morgan would roam and not coach a specific position. But now the Cajuns list Morgan as safeties coach again.

Outside linebackers coach

Mike Giuliani

Holdover

Details: Giuliani coached the position last season, but not as an on-field assistant. He’s a former quality control coach at Arkansas and grad assistant at Louisville.