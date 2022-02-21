Vermilion Parish assistant principal leads country band in gigs across Acadiana

BREAUX BRIDGE — It's a Wednesday at J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville, and Ryan Abshire greets students and talks with teachers.

After the last bell rings Abshire shifts gear, taking off his assistant principal hat and replacing it with a black cowboy hat. He heads to Breaux Bridge for a mid-week gig with his band, Ryan Abshire and the Envies.

He's been an educator about 25 years, teaching math at J.H. Williams for more than 15 years and serving the school as assistant principal for the last nine years.

And those skills come in handy as a front man.

"He definitely uses his teaching and administration skills to manage the band and book gigs, deal with people," drummer Monty Bergeron said.

Ryan Abshire and the Envies

Just before Christmas break in 2012, Abshire and some fellow J.H. Williams educators sang carols at school, and then a local Mexican restaurant asked them to play a gig.

Now the cover band is playing country, classic rock and Cajun music at least a few times a month, sometimes three times a week, at restaurants and small venues across Acadiana. They got together to play at Buck and Johnny's Restaurant in Breaux Bridge Wednesday night.

Abshire, 47, played saxophone at Gueydan High School and learned to play guitar while at McNeese State University. His friends were playing guitar and eventually he , taught himself to play on a friend's guitar "until I got good enough to buy my own," he said with a wry smile.

Now he sings and plays guitar, harmonica and accordion alongside his bandmates, including his 18-year-old son Spencer. He's a freshman at McNeese himself and was available to play with his dad and the band in Breaux Bridge in the middle of the week.

"He said he didn't have class tomorrow until noon," Abshire said. "I bought him guitars, but he never wanted to learn (as a kid). Then one day I could hear something from his room. He was picking something and I could tell what it was. He taught himself on YouTube."

Abshire's wife, Chantay, also is a school administrator in Vermilion Parish and tries to make most shows. They're always local, at restaurants and not too late at night, so many of their family members and students get to see them play.

Bergeron, 41, was a drummer in another band when he was asked to fill in one weekend with the Envies.

"That was about nine years ago," Bergeron said at the Buck and Johnny's gig.

Bandmates as extended family

He and his wife have two kids, ages 12 and 7, and work together to fit weeknight shows in between work, basketball and tumbling.

It helps that his wife loves music as much as he does, he said. They love going to see live music together.

"I'm not a sports fan," Bergeron said. "I can't tell you what channel ESPN is. Going to live music is our past-time. I thought, 'If I could ever do that, how cool would that be?'"

So he bought a drum set 12 years ago and taught himself to play in his shed.

"It was two years before I had the confidence to play in front of other people," Bergeron said.

Chuck Guardia, 36, was the band director at J.H. Williams in 2012 and joined Abshire on stage for Christmas carols and for many gigs since, even after moving to Southside High as assistant band director three years ago.

The New Iberia native plays bass guitar for the band, even after a full day of teaching music during and after school. He likes the relaxed nature of the band, which allows him to fit it all in and have fun with it.

"The cool thing is most of us have full-time jobs, so we're not trying to make it another job," Guardia said.

Ken Herpin, 77, moved back home to Vermilion Parish from Nevada six years ago. He'd left Kaplan for Las Vegas in 1968 and went on the road with Tom Jones and many more over the years.

He began playing with some local Zydeco bands once he returned.

"I ran into these guys and I've been playing with them ever since," Herpin said.

Now he plays with the Envies and other bands. He said it feels like an extended family.

"I play what I want when I want," he said. "It's like guitar player heaven."

It's heaven for veteran and newer guitar players alike. Spencer, 18, started playing with the band within the last few years, but music seemed to have always been a part of his life, growing up watching his dad play.

Over time he fell in love with guitar and writing his own music, he said.

"To me it's what it makes you feel and how it relates to your life," Spencer said.

And he likes being able to share that with his dad.

"I love being able to play with him now," Spencer said. "It's fun and gives us a way to bond just through the music and driving to shows."

