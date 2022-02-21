Sheboygan: Here's your Monday dose of local news, weather and top headlines

Welcome to your Monday dose of local community news, weather and top headlines from the past week.

Community news

National Guard members to support Rocky Knoll: Twenty members of the Wisconsin National Guard will arrive at Sheboygan County’s Rocky Knoll Health Center today to assist staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of an initiative announced by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to bring staffing support to Wisconsin’s hospitals and nursing homes by training Wisconsin National Guard members to work as certified nursing assistants. The 20 guard members will serve as temporary nurse aides/certified nursing assistants within Rocky Knoll’s post-acute/rehabilitation and long-term care units for the next six to nine weeks.

Weather forecast

Monday: High 31, low 27, windy, colder; some p.m. snow

High 31, low 27, windy, colder; some p.m. snow Tuesday: High 28, low 14, some snow; winds subsiding

High 28, low 14, some snow; winds subsiding Wednesday: High 18, low 7, rather cloudy and frigid

High 18, low 7, rather cloudy and frigid Thursday: High 25, low 13, very cold with snow possible

High 25, low 13, very cold with snow possible Friday: High 26, low 12, mostly sunny and quite cold

High 26, low 12, mostly sunny and quite cold Saturday: High 29, low 16, sunny

High 29, low 16, sunny Sunday: High 32, low 17, cloudy

Forecast courtesy of accuweather.com.

Smell gas in Sheboygan County Monday? WPS says the odor is not dangerous. Here's what to know.

