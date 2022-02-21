ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Appeals court rules in favor of former Lafourche Parish president in salary dispute

By Dan Copp, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnDkp_0eKY3Bh400

An appeals court has ruled in favor of former Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle in a lawsuit he filed against the parish over a salary dispute.

Cantrelle, who served as parish president from 2016 to 2019, filed several complaints in 2019 alleging the council wrongfully reduced his pay.

Cantrelle argued in his lawsuits the council wrongly interpreted the parish ordinance that established the formula to calculate his salary. He asked the district court to rule on the proper interpretation.

In 2014, the council voted to change the salary from $65,000 a year to a newer formula that took effect when Cantrelle's term began in 2016.

The ordinance defines the parish president’s salary as the average pay of the Lafourche sheriff, assessor and clerk of court. Cantrelle argued that his salary was miscalculated because it did not factor in benefit compensation.

The 2019 salary proposal was based on clerk of court regular, supplemental and expense pay, $160,678; assessor base, certification, supplemental and expense salary, $158,746; and sheriff salary based on population, $160,337, according to parish officials.

Together, those average $159,920. Cantrelle’s salary for 2018 was $124,855.

When Cantrelle began his term in 2016, his compensation had already been set for the year 2016 by the previous administration.

He filed an amended lawsuit in 2019 asking a court to grant him back pay.

The parish contended Cantrelle was at fault because the salary formula was “solely due to his own negligence and lack of due diligence,” according to court papers.

The parish also argued the parish president proposes a yearly budget to the council that includes a certification of his own salary, for which he is solely responsible.

Following a hearing March 15, 2021, the district court in Thibodaux ruled in favor of Cantrelle and against the parish for past due compensation of $46,272 for 2016, $49,550 for 2017, $54,749 in 2018 and $30,662 for 2019.

The district court said Cantrelle was not at fault for the discrepancies in his compensation contained in the budgets he submitted to the council.

The parish and current Parish President Archie Chaisson appealed to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which upheld the lower court’s ruling Feb. 1.

The parish contended in its appeal that the district court erred in its interpretation of the salary ordinance and that Cantrelle was negligent because he approved his compensation when he was in office.

The appeals court rejected that argument.

“We agree with the district court that Mr. Cantrelle is not at fault for the discrepancies in the parish president’s compensation contained in the budgets he submitted to the council for the years in question,” the court said in his ruling. “The record clearly demonstrates that calculating the parish president’s salary in actual practice posed significant problems since the compensation for two of the referenced officials for use in the ordinance’s formula were either not available or not finalized in a public report at the time the parish president was required to submit his proposed budgets to the council as required by the charter. ...We would not deprive the parish president of his compensation because he did not have all the information at the time to calculate the exact amount.”

Lafourche Assistant District Attorney Joe Soignet handles appeals for the office, which represents parish government.

“We haven’t made any decisions yet about whether we want to seek a review at the state Supreme Court,” Soignet said. “We have to sit down with the council during an executive session. Until we do that, we’re not going to make any decisions.”

Cantrelle declined to comment about the lawsuit Friday.

The Lafourche Council is scheduled to discuss the matter Tuesday in a closed-door session during its regular meeting.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Appellate Court#The Lafourche Sheriff
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Courier

The Courier

1K+
Followers
771
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy