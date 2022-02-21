ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Aaron Evans will perform his death-defying parkour stunt on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Milwaukee native Aaron Evans works with cars for a living.

Not driving them or repairing them. Flipping over them — as they drive toward him at 30 mph.

"A lot of people think I'm crazy or don't know what to think," said Evans, who grew up on the northwest side and has lived in Florida the past two years. "I reassure people this will go off without any problems. … Once I'm done performing, people get a sense of what it is and how amazing, and crazy, it is."

Starting with the stunt, which he developed on a quiet street near American Family Field in 2009, Evans, 33, has taken his parkour-channeling car-leaping skills as far as China and Italy, and appeared on multiple TV shows. He even earned a Guinness World Record for "fastest to jump head-on over three moving cars."

And now he's taking his amazing (and crazy) skills to NBC's hit competition series "America's Got Talent." Evans will attempt to flip over three cars on the series premiere of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" Monday, a spinoff series that focuses on wild stunts.

"It was an unreal experience," said Evans, who greatly enjoyed meeting and talking with host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. "Doing the show is something I've always wanted to do."

Basically, Evans has wanted to do parkour all his life, beginning when he was 5.

"It probably wasn't called parkour (then)," Evans recalls. "I was watching a Bruce Lee movie, and he runs up to this wall and flips over two guys that are chasing him. … I was just like, 'If he can do it, I can do it.'"

He mastered the stunt that day and his parkour obsession took off from there.

"I love being free and creative at the same time and having the ability to see what one can do with one's body, to get to whatever it is you are trying to accomplish," Evans said.

Being on "America's Got Talent: Extreme" is a new milestone, all the sweeter considering some of the challenges Evans overcame in his life, including living in his car for two years as a teenager.

Naturally, he can't say if he won the show's $500,000 grand prize, but Evans hopes it will bring new opportunities. He'll be chronicling his show experience and posting other content on his Instagram page, mrr.extreme, and touring with an acrobatic stunt group, Chicago Boyz, this year.

"I came from next to nothing … was told I would not amount to anything," Evans said. "To amount to something is a great feeling, to do things people thought were impossible."

Evans' appearance on the "America's Got Talent: Extreme" premiere airs at 7 p.m. Central Time Monday on NBC, locally on WTMJ-TV (Channel 4).

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

