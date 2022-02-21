From Your Delegate: Working on the North End issue with CSX

It has been a very busy week in the legislature - not just in the committee rooms, but with many other meetings on how to continue West Virginia’s rise in economic status.

Some of those meetings having been dealing with Keyser and the issue of CSX blocking the crossing for extended periods of time. Primarily I have been working on securing the short-term solution of an evacuation route using the box culvert (tunnel) at the end of Porter Street. CSX has assured me that they are willing to provide the right-of-way for the city working with the WV Division of Highways. Talks are also progressing on a long-term solution with CSX and the state that will provide full-time access to the north end. Through all of this, Governor Justice’s office has been extremely helpful and engaged.

Many times, a bill you expect to pass smoothly has a lot of debated. HB 2257 was one of those bills. It extends supervision for drug offenders on the second or subsequent offense from six months to 10 years. The bill would apply to those transporting, selling, or having the intent to sell fentanyl. Even on state level with many West Virginians dying of drug overdoses, there are still those who insist on being soft on crime. Democrats spoke out against the bill, basically saying these repeat offenders didn’t need additional supervision upon release. I don’t not believe being soft on crime works; we have seen the bad effects of this in major cities across the country and we don’t want that in West Virginia.

HB 4002 will create the Certified Cities and Development Readiness program within the Department of Economic Development. The Department is required to establish evaluation criteria and site certification levels. It will create an application process and determine eligible applicants. While this is important to the state it is something that Mineral County will excel at. Taking advantage of the ongoing meetings with CSX over the Keyser crossing issue, I am also beginning talks with the CSX business development office. In addition to the state as a whole, I will be discussing three specific areas of Mineral County: the former Carpendale railyard, Keyser’s unused railyard, and now the Beryl railyard. All are prime areas for development and creating jobs. I am hoping this is the beginning of a new era of cooperation with CSX.

HB 4077 is a bill designed to help people stay in the state and attract additional people to the state. It provides certain classes of property protections from creditor collections and it is patterned after Florida’s current law. Many people retire to Florida because of the weather, but their accountants are also suggesting it. Florida does a good job of protecting things like retirement from collections. This bill will bring West Virginia in line with those same protections, and while it might not be warm year-round, we have a lot of other types of recreational activities that many may like to retire to.

There has been a movement in the state to establish the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame. HB 4406 is the bill to start that process. Unfortunately, there were a few problems with the bill. I offered an amendment to fix the bill. Without that amendment to the bill, people like Ed Kelley and William E Shuck, both Medal of Honor recipients, would not have been eligible. I want to thank Tuck Hardy, who caught these errors, for his input to the bill.

If you see problems with a bill that we have missed or have an idea to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304-340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov.