ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildomar, CA

24-year-old Isaac Barrera and 34-year-old Eliyu Arellano dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 (Wildomar, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0eKY31x300
24-year-old Isaac Barrera and 34-year-old Eliyu Arellano dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 (Wildomar, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday, 24-year-old Isaac Barrera and 34-year-old Eliyu Arellano lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 15.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place moments after 2 a.m. on the northbound freeway near the Clinton Keith Road off-ramp. The early reports showed that a Mercedez-Benz and a Ford Escape crashed into each other for unknown reasons. According to the officials, the occupants of the Mercedes were killed in the accident [...]

Read More >>

February 21, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 59-year-old Ricardo Martin Garcia who died after a crash on Hwy 46 earlier this month (Wasco, CA)

Officials identified 59-year-old Ricardo Martin Garcia who died after a crash on Hwy 46 earlier this month (Wasco, CA)Nationwide Report. The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified 59-year-old Ricardo Martin Garcia, of Los Angeles, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Wasco earlier this month.
WASCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Wildomar, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Wildomar, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 15#Traffic Accident#Mercedez Benz#Ford#Mercedes#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy