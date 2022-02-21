24-year-old Isaac Barrera and 34-year-old Eliyu Arellano dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 (Wildomar, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday, 24-year-old Isaac Barrera and 34-year-old Eliyu Arellano lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 15.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place moments after 2 a.m. on the northbound freeway near the Clinton Keith Road off-ramp. The early reports showed that a Mercedez-Benz and a Ford Escape crashed into each other for unknown reasons. According to the officials, the occupants of the Mercedes were killed in the accident [...]

