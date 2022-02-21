ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Meet the Northeast Kansas Sports Awards offensive football player of the year nominees

 3 days ago

The Topeka Capital-Journal is proud to announce the nominees for the offensive football player of the year for the Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards, to be held this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, as well as the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for offensive football player of the year:

Tylan Alejos, Topeka High School - Sr.

Gunnar Ball, Perry Lecompton High School - Jr.

Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights High School - Sr.

Carter Brian, Cair Paravel Latin School - Sr.

Jet Dineen, Free State High School - Sr.

Blake Fowler, Jefferson County North High School - Jr.

Torrey Horak, Rossville High School - Sr.

William Kralicek, Royal Valley High School - Sr.

Daigan Kruger, Silver Lake High School - Sr.

Matt Lierz, Holton High School - Jr.

Justin Miller, Oskaloosa High School - Sr.

Jarin Sanders, Shawnee Heights High School - Sr.

