Virginia State

Virginia State University and HBCUs address pandemic challenges and adaptations

By Joyce Chu, The Progress-Index
 1 day ago
Four HBCU's from Virginia, Ohio, and South Carolina gathered together in a forum to discuss leadership, innovation and the effect that COVID has had on their community and the ways they have adapted to meet the challenge.

"I think that what we what we are going to realize is that the COVID pandemic will be a major social inflection point," said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, President of Wilberforce University in Ohio, which is also the nation's oldest private HBCU.

"So students now are going to come to us certainly much more technologically savvy. They're going to expect that same savvy of their faculty members, regardless as to what generation those faculty members may be part of. They're also going to expect innovation and and nimbleness because they've seen it and it's become part of their lived experience. And so I think that all of our institutions of the Academy will be changed."

Dr. JoAnn Haysbert, Chancellor of Hampton University, harped upon the fact that universities must teach students differently in a way that allows them to discover more instead of having answers clearly given, and also in a way that incorporates technology in every aspect of their learning.

Before the pandemic, Virginia State University only had 80 teachers certified to teach online. Within two months of the pandemic, 280 additional teachers received their online certification, according to Executive Vice President Dr. Donald Palm. They plan to continue building out their online course offerings.

"Diversity drives inspiration, innovation as well as opportunity," " said Palm. "As we come out of Covid-19, we need to lead the way."

According to Palm, in the academic year of 2015, VSU was also one of the top producers of Black engineers in the country.

VSU has ramped up efforts to get the community vaccinated, setting up testing and vaccination clinics all over the city and in senior housing complexes. Since January, they have performed some 200 vaccinations. Last year, VSU set up a mass vaccination clinic on campus and performed thousands of vaccinations for the locality and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Haysbert addressed the skepticism that Black people faced with getting vaccinated due to the fact that vaccination sites were not established within the Black neighborhoods or with institutions they trusted. So to close the gap, Hampton University in Virginia set up a mobile vaccination clinic.

"We then begin to recognize that institutions are not only to meet the needs that they have, which is for their students in education, but meeting the needs of the entire community as well," she said.

Hampton University began with vaccinating the homeless, and even took their mobile clinic to the surrounding areas of Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth and Surry County to meet the needs of those people.

Due to the pandemic, mental health issues and awareness of the importance of self-care has also come to the forefront.

"Students, faculty and everyone is being challenged because of the pandemic," said Haysbert. "What the pandemic presented to all of us also presented mental health challenges that the institution cannot afford to not be aware of."

In addition to preparing people to adjust to the pandemic and post-pandemic times, the HBCUs emphasized the importance of nurturing leaders for the future generation.

"We have really underscored the importance of being social disruptors, being social change agents, being social activists, being unrelenting in the work that you do, in terms of changing the world and making it better for people of African descent for for all people," Pinkard said.

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

