ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Dakota Gardener: Best beans for gardeners

By Tom Kalb
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Coz9X_0eKY0CXa00

Do you grow beans in your garden?

I loved growing beans as a kid. It was easy. The seeds were big and easy to sow. The sprouts popped out of the soil in a week. It was such a rush!

A couple months later, the beans were ready to be picked. My mom would give me a basket and I would gather the harvest. It was fun to pick the beans. When I gave the beans to Mom, she would kiss my forehead and thank me.

I fell in love with gardening.

There are lots of beans you can grow with your family this summer.

Bush Blue Lake 274 is the most popular green bean in the U.S. This classic variety produces heavy crops of delicious pods.

The most reliable variety is Provider. It germinates in cool soils and produces a quick and bountiful harvest.

Have you ever grown purple beans? These are fun to grow with kids because the purple pods magically turn green when you boil them. Purple varieties are tender and delicious too.

Pole beans have a reputation for rich, old-fashioned flavor. The top performers in our trials are Monte Cristo and Monte Gusto (a wax bean). They produce straight, delicious pods that may reach 10 inches long. A great pole bean that ripens early is Seychelles. This would be a good choice in the north.

Another pole bean that is fun to grow is yardlong bean. These pods grow over 18 inches long. Yardlong beans may be the most popular garden bean grown in the world, but most Americans have never tasted them. They taste like asparagus and are sometimes called asparagus beans. I used to tell my children they only had to eat one bean for dinner, and then I showed them a yardlong pod. Fun!

Almost nobody in our trials wants to grow lima beans, but vegetable soybeans have become a trendy substitute. These soybeans are tender, nutritious and have a buttery flavor. They are a popular snack in Asia (instead of potato chips) and are often shelled and eaten while drinking beer! Look for an early variety such as Tohya or Beer Friend.

Lastly, I strongly encourage you to try filet beans. These gourmet beans are straight, very slender and crisp.

Growing beans may not seem exciting to you, but gardeners who grow filet beans in our trials absolutely rave about them. The variety named Crockett produces amazing yields of dark-green pods of the highest quality. You may want to try it.

All of these varieties can be found by doing a search on Google.

Hundreds of gardeners across North Dakota test promising varieties of beans and other vegetables in our trials. You are welcome to join our team. Go to the North Dakota Home Garden Variety Trials website at www.ag.ndsu.edu/homegardenvarietytrials. Request our online seed catalog and I will send it to you in a few weeks.

I invite you to grow beans this summer and get your children involved. You might create a love for gardening in them that lasts a lifetime.

For more information about gardening, contact your local NDSU Extension agent. Find the Extension office for your county at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/directory/counties.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

The Best Flowers to Plant in Early Spring

While most early spring flowers need to overwinter in the ground to produce their trademark blooms when the weather warms, you can still plant a few seasonal beauties as the ground begins to thaw. The best part? Introducing a few of these varieties to your garden will extend your springtime show; after fall-planted blooms are through, a new wave of flowers will burst into color. Ahead, a few plants that will give you plenty to look forward to all season long.
GARDENING
HGTV

Growing Tomatoes in Pots

Tomatoes of all shapes and sizes are classic choices for growing in a vegetable garden, but there are also lots of great reasons to try them in containers, too. It’s much easier to protect the plants from critters such as deer and rabbits if the plants are growing close to your house, and having them nearby keeps them handy for harvesting. Container growing keeps the roots away from troublesome pests and diseases that might be in the soil, too. It helps you control how much water they get and when, a big plus if your garden soil tends to be especially soggy or sandy. Pots are also a perfect solution if you want to enjoy fresh-picked tomatoes but your gardening space is limited to a patio or balcony.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Bean#Monte Cristo#Monte Gusto#Americans
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Google
marthastewart.com

How to Get Rid of the Pesky Gnats Buzzing Around Your Houseplants

Welcoming everything from a monstera to a rubber plant into your home can help add beauty to your spaces and purify the air. Your favorite varieties, however, come with some responsibility—and experience a few problems every now and then. One such issue? They occasionally attract some pests. And if you notice small bugs floating around, you might have a classic case of fungus gnats, which resemble fruit flies but nest in moist soil. Beyond the annoyance, their larvae eat roots and can spread plant pathogens, says Melissa Ozawa, the Martha Stewart Living features and garden editor. Here, she explains how to keep these bugs away from your plants.
ANIMALS
Anchorage Daily News

It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When should I start planting in my garden?

STARTING your veggie garden can be daunting and you might think summer is the best time to get planting but there's a lot you can grow in spring. You need to pick the right vegetables so they can survive the cold air and winter's final bite. When should I start...
GARDENING
Food Network

12 Beginner Gardening Mistakes to Avoid for a Successful Planting Season

Becoming a successful gardener comes with trial and error. It’s a learn-as-you-go craft that takes more than putting seeds in the ground. Although gardening is fairly easy and fun to do, novice and veterans alike can easily make gardening errors, especially when just starting out. The good news is...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Forest Pansy Redbud Trees

One of the earliest trees to give you that burst of color you want is Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy' or the forest pansy redbud. Like all eastern redbuds, this tree blooms in March or early April before its foliage emerges but has an added burst of color in that it has a showy purple color on the top of its leaves. The appeal of this cultivar is the show it puts on from the moment its delicate electric pink flowers bloom to the second it drops its last brightly colored fall leaf. If you are looking for a medium-size tree that provides three-season interest and is deer resistant, the forest pansy redbud is one to consider adding to your landscape.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Now is the season to plant bluebells, wood anemones and lily of the valley

Plant bulbs ‘in the green’ now and gaps under shrubs and trees will soon fill up, bringing beauty to sparse-looking shrubs and hedges. The awkward bare ankles of a shrub or deciduous hedge are not things of beauty, but there they often are. Nature doesn’t leave this spot bare for long, though: all sorts of things make the most of this sparse space. Right now, it is spring bulbs – first snowdrops, then aconites and bluebells, wood anemones, and later perhaps some lily of the valley.
GARDENING
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Winter sowing - the easy way to start seeds

Are you looking for a way to start seeds that doesn’t require a lot of indoor space and extensive lighting set-ups? Would you like to start more seeds without worrying about leggy plants or damping off disease? Winter sowing might be just the thing to try this year. Winter...
GARDENING
Seattle Times

How to make the best of clay soil in the garden

When you walk about your yard on a wet day, do your shoes stick in the mud? Could you make ceramic pots out of the soil in your garden? If the answers are yes to both, odds are you have clay soil, one of the biggest challenges for the home gardener.
GARDENING
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

209
Followers
421
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy