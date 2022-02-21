ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

68% of Horizon Forbidden West’s UK physical buyers paid £70, instead of the cheaper upgrade

videogameschronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two-thirds of physical copies of Horizon Forbidden West sold in the UK in its first weekend were for the £70 PS5 version, despite the cheaper PS4 box offering the same content for less money. According to GfK sales data first published by GamesIndustry.biz, 68% of boxed...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Play for pay: This company will pay you $1,000 to play PS5 for at least 20 hours and will give you a free console, applications open until Feb. 28

In a best of both worlds situation, one lucky gamer can score in on a highly coveted Sony PlayStation 5, play for hours on end, all while getting paid to do so. Ziply Fiber, a high-speed fiber internet company based in the Northwest, is currently offering applicants the chance to take a “Video Game-cation” and the company will pay you $1,000 to play a PS5 console, given to you for free, for at least 20 hours over a 48-hour period.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Sony’s next PS5 system update to add voice commands

The next PlayStation 4 and PS5 system update will add some new accessibility and quality of life features to the consoles. The additions also include support for voice commands on PlayStation 5. Sony’s previous-generation console has had this feature since 2013, but it’s now making its way to the PS5 too.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Price Points#Video Game#Gfk#Gamesindustry Biz#Playstation 4#Special Editions#Sie#Vgc#Ps4
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Report claims Apple will launch new Macs in three phases: March, May/June, Fall

Apple is in the third year of its transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon chipset for Mac. The first-generation M1 chipset left everybody impressed and the company is now expected to introduce the M2 chipset this year. Rumors have suggested that we may get our first M2 Macs this Spring, but thanks to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we have a little bit of clarity about the timeline of the new Macs release.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Until Samsung's new S22 range of phones is shipping, they can't readily be compared with Apple'siPhone 13 models, but the published specifications suggest the Android release has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ bundles added to Game’s website

Update: The PS5 has sold out at Smyths Toys. Could it drop at Game next? Read on for more information.2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 available now with a free...
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Want to run Android apps on Windows 11? You need 8GB RAM but should have 16GB, says Microsoft

Yes, Windows 11 can run a bunch of Android apps from Amazon's store, but you might need better-than-budget hardware to experience it. Windows 11 came with a set of medium-level minimum hardware requirements, such as at least a 1GHz two-core CPU from AMD, Intel or Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of available storage and more. Many existing business and consumer PCs didn't make the cut for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Very, Game and Asda restocks continue – how to get the best deal

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy