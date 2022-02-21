ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Afghan families in Edinburgh still waiting on permanent housing

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktHh3_0eKXlVME00

Council bosses have confirmed Afghan refugees in Edinburgh are still waiting for permanent housing, with more than 200 still in temporary accommodation.

Families fleeing the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan who arrived in the Scottish capital have been, so far, housed in hotels due to a shortage of suitable housing in the city.

City of Edinburgh Council confirmed that “no households have been resettled permanently in Edinburgh as yet”, in its latest Refugee Resettlement report.

But SNP council leader Adam McVey insisted that the city is in a position to secure homes in the coming weeks.

We are now in a position to work on finding people permanent housing and are looking forward to resettling our first Afghan households by the end of the month

Adam McVey, leader of City of Edinburgh Council

Councillors said they will also consider increasing the number of refugee places in the city from the current 100 to 150 at a Policy and Sustainability Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The move comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel criticised Scottish councils for not “pulling their weight” in helping efforts to rehome Afghan families fleeing conflict.

The delay in providing permanent homes in Edinburgh has been blamed on a shortage of social housing, according to the refugee report.

Council officers warned: “Availability of permanent social housing remains a city-wide challenge.

“It is also important to note that Afghan families can require properties with four bedrooms or more, a configuration which is typically in extremely short supply within social housing stock.”

They said it is “highly likely” the the private rented sector options will “play more of a role in resettlement accommodation in the future than it has to this point”.

So far, the council has provided temporary accommodation for Afghan families in hotels on two occasions, initially for 75 people from September until October last year and then for 144 people across hotels from January.

In a statement on Monday, Mr McVey said the city is now ready to rehome refugees “by the end of the month”.

He said: “The experience of those fleeing their homes is beyond harrowing and we are committed to helping in whatever way we can.

“Over recent years we have been able to resettle hundreds of refugees and these proposals mean we will be able to give even more people safety and a bright future in our capital.”

Mr McVey added: “We have been liaising with the UK Government to secure the support necessary and will continue working to explore accommodation options.

“We are now in a position to work on finding people permanent housing and are looking forward to resettling our first Afghan households by the end of the month.”

In a letter sent to Mr McVey, the Home Office said: “The ongoing role of local authorities is vital to the Government’s efforts and we are grateful for their continued offers of support and housing.”

Home Office officials said councils will receive “a generous funding package” to support the resettlement of Afghan families who have come to the UK.

They added: “We continue to work with local authorities to source appropriate accommodation as quickly as possible, although we have had to use hotels as a temporary measure due to unprecedented demand.

“Alongside engagement with local authorities, we are reaching out to landlords, developers and the wider private rented sector to encourage further offers of properties, either directly or through our Housing portal.”

The Home Office confirmed local authorities who support people through the UK Government’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) or Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme – both set up to help resettle more than 5,000 people in the first year and up to 20,000 over the coming years – will receive £20,520 per person, over three years, for resettlement and integration costs.

Councils and health partners who resettle families will also receive up to £4,500 per child for education, £850 for English language provision for adults requiring this support and £2,600 for healthcare.

Comments / 22

Jennifer Finocchiaro
7h ago

Parasites, send them somewhere else. America isn’t for them they will never assimilate to our culture. Americans can barely afford to live and they want things.

Reply
5
AP_001980.dd5ec253b8364b70bd7084c8a31df4aa.2025
7h ago

Go home we have lots of family that are citizens of this country that are suffering and what makes you number one our citizens and homeless come first and most of all our vets that fought for this country dime are living in the streets so if you don’t like go back where you belong

Reply
3
lycan
8h ago

Put your signs down and go to your rooms!you would never have done this in your country why do this here

Reply
3
Related
BBC

New street layout in Glasgow is dangerous, say blind people

A plan to encourage people to walk and cycle more has made parts of Glasgow dangerous and inaccessible for visually-impaired people, it has been claimed. Sauchiehall Street was the first to be redesigned as part of the Avenues Project. It aims to make Glasgow a more environmentally-friendly city and will...
POLITICS
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Glasgow sisters to be evicted weeks after mother's death

Two sisters were told they would be evicted from the family home three weeks after their mother died. Brogan Webb said housing association Sanctuary Scotland told her she had no claim to the Glasgow property because she and her sister had moved into student accommodation. The 23-year-old said the firm...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Social Housing#Uk#Scottish#Edinburgh Council#Refugee Resettlement#Snp#Home
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
BBC

Leeds house closed down after drug users formed queues outside

A drug dealers' house has been closed down after a court heard it attracted so many customers "McDonald's and Starbucks would be jealous". Council officers were sent to monitor the property in Malvern Rise, Beeston, south Leeds, after reports of anti-social behaviour and crime. Magistrates were told how 62 people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Lots of people will avoid flying from now on': Terrified TUI passengers 'screamed and prayed' when pilot had to abort landing at Manchester Airport TWICE during Storm Eunice

Terrified children asked their parents if 'they were going to die' and adults 'vomited in the aisles' following extreme turbulence on a TUI flight that was forced to abort a landing at Manchester Airport during Storm Eunice. The flight from Morocco was due to arrive at Manchester Airport just before...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

UK's Johnson Set To Scrap COVID Restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with COVID" strategy that aims to achieve a faster exit from the pandemic than other major economies. As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains social distancing and vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

IRC collecting bikes for Afghan families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The International Rescue Committee is collecting bikes for Afghan families new to the area. Over the past several months, the IRC has welcomed more than 330 Afghan refugees. Now that they're settling in and getting jobs, the IRC wants to make sure they have mobility.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
The Independent

Living with Covid: What is Boris Johnson’s plan?

Boris Johnson is set to unveil his “Living with Covid” strategy on Monday, which is expected to include scrapping the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.The prime minister will meet first with Cabinet colleagues, then make an afternoon announcement to the Commons before hosting a press conference on Monday evening.Trailing the end of restrictions in England as the Omicron wave continued to wane, Mr Johnson said: “Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid.“It would not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy