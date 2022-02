Sip coffee, browse the books and local art or play a board game at Molalla's new downtown bookstore. There's something for everyone at The Main Shop in Molalla: from used books and art, to chess and 3D printing, to goods from local vendors. Erin and Ryan Fitzgerald opened the store on the day after Thanksgiving last year, after only a couple of weeks of planning and preparation. "The shop came to be because of his brain," Erin said. "I'm impulsive," Ryan said. "But I've loved bookstores ever since I was a kid. I still stop by old bookstores...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO