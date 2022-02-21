ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Potter: One of Australia’s most wanted fugitives captured after 12-year manhunt

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
 22 hours ago

One of Australia 's most wanted fugitives, who had been on the run for 12 years, was arrested on Monday in Far North Queensland.

Graham Potter, 64, had been absconding since 2010 after he failed to appear at a Melbourne court, where he was due to face two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has been accused of being contracted to kill a man at the wedding of the son of controversial Melbourne businessman Mick Gatto along with being involved in a $440m (£ 322m) ecstasy haul.

In a footage released by the Queensland police, Potter was seen on a bed in a sordid shack where he was handcuffed. “This is the police. Do not move. Put your hands where I can see them,” an officer can be heard yelling at Potter.

According to local media, he allegedly evaded capture by changing his appearance by wearing fat suits and befriending elderly women for accommodation.

There had been several reported unconfirmed sightings of Potter across Australia, however, the search for him hit a roadblock in 2017.

In 2011, Potter narrowly evaded arrest after fleeing from police during a random vehicle intercept in Tully, located 50kms from where he was arrested. A reward of A$100,000 (approximately £52854) was offered for information that could lead to his arrest.

Authorities had previous information regarding sightings of Potter in the Tablelands area, where it is alleged he evaded police more than a decade ago, police said.

"It certainly puts to an end a long and protracted hunt for a very high-end fugitive that is wanted for very, very serious criminal charges," acting assistant commissioner for Victoria Police Mick Frewenhe, was quoted by ABC News as saying.

He had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1981 for killing a teenage girl. However, he was released after serving 15 years of his sentence.

Victorian police will travel to the Far North to seek Mr Potter’s extradition, the police said in a statement. He will appear before Mareeba Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

