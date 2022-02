Click here to read the full article. This Monday on NCIS, “Take Your Child to Work Day” takes a terrible twist when exposure to a biotoxin puts a literal barrier between Jimmy Palmer and his daughter Victoria. Brian Dietzen –Jimmy’s longtime portrayer and the co-writer of the episode airing this Monday at 9/8c — shared with TVLine a preview of Jimmy’s toxic quarantine crisis, Victoria’s fear of losing a second parent, and more. BRIAN DIETZEN | How are you, man? It’s been a long time. TVLINE | I know. I think the last time we spoke, Jimmy was stuck out on a...

TV SERIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO