"It was awesome to be back in the box," 1B Tre' Morgan discusses LSU opening night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second baseman Cade Doughty paced third-ranked LSU’s 17-hit output Saturday with a homer and five RBI, as the Tigers defeated Maine, 17-8, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improved to 2-0 on the season, while Maine dropped to 0-2. The teams will meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. […]
Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Jamahal Hill secured his first main event win on Saturday when he beat Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201. Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) added to his near-perfect record with a first-round knockout victory over Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in the matchup of ranked UFC light heavyweights, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
Macy Gray's NBA All-Star performance of The National Anthem had many people making Fergie comparisons on Sunday. The singer was tapped to perform the anthem for the game in Cleveland, and reactions online and on the court, pointed toward the performance being another memorable one. Jokes started to flood onto...
David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 201 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC. The announced attendance was 13,620 – the fourth largest crowd in LSU […]
Zion Williamson’s status has been one of the biggest enigmas of the 2021 season. No one except for those close to the star seems to know when he’ll return to action. Even the New Orleans Pelicans are out of the loop, with the way things have been reported.
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
