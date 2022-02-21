ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Photos: Building total loss after 3-alarm fire in Shelby County

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the block the fire was at. The actual block is 1400 and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A business’ building was deemed a total loss after several crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Shelby County on Sunday evening.

The fire happened at Shelby Transport Inc. in the 1400 block of State Route 65 around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News , Jackson Center Fire Chief Jerry Davis said there was an active fire in the back side of the building when crews arrived. Flames were visible right away. It took about two and a half hours to get the fire contained.

The business’ multi-purpose structure, which held vehicles, trailers, equipment and tools, was destroyed. The building housed six semi tractors, a couple of tow motors and a couple of trailers, along with other equipment and tools at the time of the fire.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Davis said resources were pulled from numerous fire departments in four area counties.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

    (Photo/WDTN)
    (Photo/WDTN)
    (Photo/WDTN)
    (Photo/WDTN)
    (Photo/WDTN)
