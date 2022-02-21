ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review | ‘Uncharted’ fails to sell adventure, misses mark set by video games

Cover picture for the articleEven before the movie was announced, “Uncharted” seemed like the series that could break the trend of bad video game movies. After all, the “Uncharted” games are heavily inspired by the likes of “Indiana Jones,” and the “Indiana Jones” movies are great — well, roughly half of them...

CinemaBlend

Uncharted Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg’s Video Game Movie

Anticipation has been growing for years to see “cool guy” Nathan Drake on the big screen and, now, the Uncharted premiere is just around the corner. Tom Holland plays Drake, and the mustached-Mark Wahlberg also stars in the Naughty Dog game adaptation as his mentor, Victor Sullivan. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its February 18 release, so let’s take a look at how successful they think this transition from video game to stunt-filled action flick.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s New Adventure Flick ‘Uncharted’ Kicked Off to Hot Start Overseas: See the Numbers

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s new action-adventure movie, “Uncharted,” is performing off the charts as it premieres for the first time overseas. The move is based on a popular video game series and hit 15 different offshore markets before it will make its domestic debut on February 18. So far, it’s showing up to dominate at the international box office. The movie grossed a total of $21.5 million. It performed exceptionally well in the UK, Spain, and Russia.
MOVIES
Daily Advance

'Uncharted' video game inspires film

Although the original “King Solomon’s Mines” predated it by 31 years, there’s still only one “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”. Even Steven Spielberg wasn’t able to equal it with his sequels. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was close, but “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” widely missed the mark.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Uncharted review: Tom Holland repeats his Spider-Man shtick in passionless video game adaptation

Dir: Ruben Fleischer. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. 12A, 116 minutes.Abandon hope all ye who enter here. There truly is no future for the video-game-to-movie adaptation if Hollywood can’t even crack Uncharted. The treasure-hunting franchise – consisting of four games and several spin-offs – is regularly dragged out as an example of the medium’s cinematic potential. Like Tomb Raider before it (and Indiana Jones before that), Uncharted borrows heavily from the adventure serials of the Thirties, digging deep into the romantic traditions of discovery and exoticised wanderlust.The Uncharted games all adhere to the...
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Uncharted, review: Mark Wahlberg fits this role like a ballgown fits an orangutan

If some pitiless sadist fed a copy of The Da Vinci Code through the Hollywood Marveliser, Uncharted could easily be the result. Spun off from a popular series of PlayStation games, it’s a plastic archeological swashbuckler which goes through the genre’s motions with all the elegance and verve of a glazed-over gamer Pavlovically prodding the buttons on his joypad.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Uncharted’ review: Tom Holland’s off-the-map adventure loses the plot

If you’ve seen the trailers for this action-adventure movie based on a popular video game franchise, you’ll know it’s not afraid to go big. There are spectacular scenes showing two old-timey pirate ships being towed through mid-air by helicopters – a visual so outlandish it almost belongs in a boat-based Fast and Furious spin-off. It’s surely not much of a spoiler to say these flying pirate ships form part of Uncharted‘s enjoyably daft climax, which almost justifies its existence as a passable popcorn flick. But sadly, the journey to get there is filled with a lot of plodding nonsense.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted Review: Tom Holland And Some Inspired Set Pieces Help The Oft-Delayed Video Game Adaptation To Soar

Without exaggeration, we have been writing Uncharted stories on CinemaBlend for a decade. The extremely popular video game franchise begs to be adapted into an Indiana Jones-esque swashbuckler. Hell, the game itself is so cinematic, any director would only have to follow the blueprint laid out by the designers at Naughty Dog to produce just a modest hit. But for reasons unknown, numerous directors taking shots at mounting Uncharted for Sony Pictures came and went, and the seemingly sure-fire entertainer languished in development hell until the studio’s current lucky charm, Tom Holland, agreed to step into the lead role.
VIDEO GAMES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Uncharted' is a video game that thinks it's a movie

Do you remember the story about Galileo dropping a feather and a hammer from the top of the Tower of Pisa and discovering they both fell at the same rate, regardless of mass? Well, "Uncharted" doesn't. Numerous laws of nature are broken in the caper. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Uncharted film review: This is how you don’t adapt a video game

Imagine a video game sequel that does away with pretty much everything fans liked about the original. There's less action, uninteresting puzzles, boring environments, plot holes big enough to drive a "Hog Wild" seaplane through, and, perhaps worst of all, dull dialogue. This imaginary game opens with an interminable 80-minute cut scene, only to be followed by an energetic action sequence that recalls the original game's best moments.
VIDEO GAMES
Newnan Times-Herald

Uncharted: Video game adaptation benefits from the Holland effect

“Uncharted” will make money--millions of dollars in its opening weekend. But that has nothing to do with the film’s merit. It all comes down to the “Holland effect.”. After the massive worldwide record-breaking performance of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland is the newly-minted box office king. And in “Uncharted,” as fearless adventurer Nathan Drake, Holland effectively channels his likable Peter Parker youthful, plucky appeal. The super-hero adjacent character is inspired by the Sony PlayStation video game initially released in 2007.
TENNIS
