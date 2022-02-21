ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Floating Park In SF Has Free Yoga, Live Music, And More

By Jamie Ferrell
Did you know that Salesforce Park hosts a ton of free activities every week?

San Francisco’s Salesforce Park is an amazing modern marvel in the Financial District. The verdant oasis rests 70 feet above the street atop the Salesforce Transit Center, and it’s completely free and open for the public to visit at any time.

It also hosts a collection of free events every week, including yoga classes, bootcamps, live music, bird walks, garden tours, drum circles, and much more. If you have yet to visit this fascinating rooftop escape, consider checking the event calendar for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Salesforce Park’s recurring event schedule is as follows. See their website for details.

Weekly events

Tuesdays

  • Toddler Tuesday (Music Together hosts outdoor fun for toddlers ages 1-4), 10am-11am at Main Plaza
  • Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza
  • HIIT bootcamp (aerobic bodyweight HIIT workout by Fitness SF), 5:30pm-6:30pm at Main Plaza

Wednesdays

  • Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza
  • Dance Fit (high-energy dance-based aerobics class by Fitness SF), 12:30pm-1:30pm at Main Plaza

Thursdays

  • Express Bootcamp (intensive total-body bootcamp workout by Fitness SF), 8am-9am at Main Plaza
  • Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza
  • Toddler Thursday (Blue Bear School of Music hosts outdoor fun for toddlers ages 1-4), 10:45am-11:30am at Main Plaza
  • ZUMBA (cardio dance workout by Fitness SF), 12:30pm-1:30pm at Main Plaza *on hiatus*

Fridays

  • Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza
  • Lunchbox Music (live music series), 12pm-1pm at Main Plaza *on hiatus*
  • Vinyasa Yoga (beginner-friendly Vinyasa yoga by Fitness SF), 12:30pm-1:30pm at Amphitheater

Saturdays

  • Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza
  • Saturday Sounds (local folk music performances), 11:30am-1:30pm at Central Lawn

Monthly events

Words & Stories (temporary)

  • The Writers Grotto hosts live readings from Bay Area writers.
  • Fridays (Mar 4, 11, 18, 25), 5pm-6pm at Main Plaza

Birding Walks

  • Golden Gate Audubon Society hosts educational birding walks for birders of all levels.
  • First Wednesdays (Mar 2, Apr 6), 8am-8:45am starting at Main Plaza

Garden Tours

  • SF Botanical Garden hosts garden tours with urban gardening tips to improve the environment.
  • Fourth Wednesdays (Feb 23, Mar 23, Apr 27),  10am-11:30am starting at Main Plaza

Drum Circle

  • DRUMMM Rhythmic Events hosts hands-on group drumming session.
  • Mar 13 and Apr 24, 1pm-2:30pm at Amphitheater

Tree Tours

  • Mike Sullivan, author of The Trees of San Francisco , hosts a tree tour through the park
  • Mar 19 and Apr 16, 10am-11:30am starting at Main Plaza

Remember, all of these events are free and open to the public! Check the park’s event calendar for updates, and be sure to follow @transitcentersf .

Salesforce Park may be San Francisco’s newest public park, but it makes quite a statement. Be sure to check it out from 6am to 8pm every day, or until 9pm on Sundays. Find it at 425 Mission Street in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena district.

See also: This Floating Park Is A Paradise Amid SF’s Skyscrapers

Featured image: @runstagram9 via Instagram

