This Floating Park In SF Has Free Yoga, Live Music, And More

Did you know that Salesforce Park hosts a ton of free activities every week?

San Francisco’s Salesforce Park is an amazing modern marvel in the Financial District. The verdant oasis rests 70 feet above the street atop the Salesforce Transit Center, and it’s completely free and open for the public to visit at any time.

It also hosts a collection of free events every week, including yoga classes, bootcamps, live music, bird walks, garden tours, drum circles, and much more. If you have yet to visit this fascinating rooftop escape, consider checking the event calendar for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Salesforce Park’s recurring event schedule is as follows. See their website for details.

Weekly events

Tuesdays

Toddler Tuesday (Music Together hosts outdoor fun for toddlers ages 1-4), 10am-11am at Main Plaza

Wednesdays

Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza

Thursdays

Express Bootcamp (intensive total-body bootcamp workout by Fitness SF), 8am-9am at Main Plaza

Fridays

Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza

(live music series), 12pm-1pm at Main Plaza Vinyasa Yoga (beginner-friendly Vinyasa yoga by Fitness SF), 12:30pm-1:30pm at Amphitheater

Saturdays

Recess Cart (art supplies, games, and books for families), 10am-4pm at Main Plaza

Monthly events

Words & Stories (temporary)

The Writers Grotto hosts live readings from Bay Area writers.

Fridays (Mar 4, 11, 18, 25), 5pm-6pm at Main Plaza

Birding Walks

Golden Gate Audubon Society hosts educational birding walks for birders of all levels.

First Wednesdays (Mar 2, Apr 6), 8am-8:45am starting at Main Plaza

Garden Tours

SF Botanical Garden hosts garden tours with urban gardening tips to improve the environment.

Fourth Wednesdays (Feb 23, Mar 23, Apr 27), 10am-11:30am starting at Main Plaza

Drum Circle

DRUMMM Rhythmic Events hosts hands-on group drumming session.

Mar 13 and Apr 24, 1pm-2:30pm at Amphitheater

Tree Tours

Mike Sullivan, author of The Trees of San Francisco , hosts a tree tour through the park

Mar 19 and Apr 16, 10am-11:30am starting at Main Plaza

Remember, all of these events are free and open to the public! Check the park’s event calendar for updates, and be sure to follow @transitcentersf .

Salesforce Park may be San Francisco’s newest public park, but it makes quite a statement. Be sure to check it out from 6am to 8pm every day, or until 9pm on Sundays. Find it at 425 Mission Street in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena district.

Featured image: @runstagram9 via Instagram