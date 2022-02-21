ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Saudi Aramco CEO seeing signs of more global demand, especially in Asia

By Reuters
 19 hours ago
RIYADH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is seeing signs of more demand around the world, especially in Asia, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia, Nasser added that while the supply of oil is close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, there is not an adequate level of investment in the sector to sustain global demand in the short- to mid-term.

Reporting by Ahmed Shakeel and Lina Najem in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

