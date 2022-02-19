Louisiana Women’s Basketball Dominated UL Monroe 73-54
By Lynden Burton
kpel965.com
4 days ago
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are coming off of a win against UT Arlington last week where they won 62-57. The Cajuns then had a full week of rest as they had no games during the week. Saturday they faced their rival UL Monroe, and the Cajuns dominated 73-54 The...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has to wait a little longer before it can take the diamond again this week. Due to expected inclement weather in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Rebels' game originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Brison Gresham came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Texas Southern to a 70-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night. Davon Barnes had 11 points for Tigers (13-11, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight on the road. PJ Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Hopkins scored 10.
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 13-15; Georgia State 13-10 The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a game against the Georgia State Panthers since Feb. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at GSU Sports Arena. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Louisiana-Monroe will be looking to right the ship.
LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week by the league office after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine over the weekend. Doughty, a redshirt sophomore from Denham Springs, La., hit .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, two homers, seven runs and 12...
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
For a while in the first half, road woes appeared to return yet again for Alabama. Defensive effort was not the culprit as much as turnovers. Time and time again, the Crimson Tide couldn’t hold onto the ball. And when it did, shots didn’t fall all that often.
BOONE – Spearheaded by a career-high 25 points from Janay Sanders, App State won a matchup of third-place Sun Belt teams on Saturday, Feb. 19 with a 73-55 victory over Texas State. The Mountaineers (13-10, 7-3 SBC) improved upon their best start in league play since joining the Sun...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt) returns to First National Bank arena Wednesday and Friday to close out their regular season. The Red Wolves will host ninth-place Coastal Carolina (14-12, 6-8) Wednesday and second-place Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5) Friday. A-State is coming off of four...
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – All five teams from the Edgewater Gymnastics Academy took first place at the 17th annual Edgewater Classic competition. Four Edgewater athletes; Mallorie Comeens, Lilah Jasperson, Ka’Lyssa Kelso, and Mallory Mixon received perfect scores for their routines. The Edgewater Xcel Bronze and Xcel Gold teams also moved up to number […]
It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done. On Tuesday night inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., No. 24 Alabama basketball battled back after a lackluster first half to come from behind and defeat Vanderbilt, 74-72. A combination of frequent turnovers and fouls gave Vanderbilt early opportunities to expose...
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter. Ole Miss is up to No. 3 in this week’s D1Baseball rankings while Mississippi State falls to No. 7. Ole Miss opened its season up on a perfect note, sweeping Charleston...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU (23-4, 11-3 SEC) got a key win at home against No. 17 Florida (20-7, 10-4 SEC) 66-61 in front of the fourth largest crowd in school history, it was announced paid attendance of 13,620. It was also the fifth ranked win for the Tigers this season.
