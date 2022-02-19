ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Retrosynthetic polyketide disconnections for unnatural aromatics

By Xingxing Wu
cell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyketide synthases are extraordinarily complex enzymatic machineries that govern the assembly and cyclization of poly-β-carbonyl intermediates to an enormous diversity of natural products. Captivatingly, this biosynthetic strategy is transferable to the retrosynthetic analysis of unnatural aromatics, enabling strategic biomimetic polyketide cyclizations to design an extensive range of otherwise unrelated aromatic...

www.cell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Biocatalytic synthesis of non-standard amino acids by a decarboxylative aldol reaction

Enzymes are renowned for their catalytic efficiency and selectivity. Despite the wealth of carbon"“carbon bond-forming transformations in traditional organic chemistry and nature, relatively few C"“C bond-forming enzymes have found their way into the biocatalysis toolbox. Here we show that the enzyme UstD performs a highly selective decarboxylative aldol addition with diverse aldehyde substrates to make non-standard Î³-hydroxy amino acids. We increased the activity of UstD through three rounds of classic directed evolution and an additional round of computationally guided engineering. The enzyme that emerged, UstDv2.0, is efficient in a whole-cell biocatalysis format. The products are highly desirable, functionally rich bioactive Î³-hydroxy amino acids that we demonstrate can be prepared stereoselectively on the gram scale. The X-ray crystal structure of UstDv2.0 at 2.25"‰Ã… reveals the active site and provides a foundation for probing the UstD mechanism.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientist Shows a Game-changing Tech Can Extract 99% Of CO2 Directly From the Air

Researchers at the University of Delaware said a soft drink can-sized devices could be a "major breakthrough" in CO2 capture. Engineers have proven a technique to successfully seize 99% of carbon dioxide from the air through the usage of a unique electrochemical device powered by hydrogen. Technology for cell fuel...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polyketide#Aromatization#Ion#Fasamycin C#Biaryl#Stereoselective
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Deciphering sulfur cycling with multiple sulfur isotopes

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The oxidation and reduction of sulfur compounds play a fundamental role in Earth's elemental cycles. In many environments, microbial reduction of sulfate into sulfide largely fuels the anaerobic oxidation of carbon. Under some conditions, microbially produced sulfide can be completely re-oxidized back to sulfate. This process is obscured in sulfur concentration profiles, leading to an underestimation of microbial sulfate reduction rates because the observed net sulfate consumption (and sulfide production) is zero. Complete re-oxidation of sulfide is also hidden in most measurements of Î´34S and Î´18O isotopes, making this cryptic sulfur cycling challenging to track in modern environments, and even harder to detect in geological samples representing past environments where pore water analyses are not available.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

A novel base-metal multifunctional catalyst for the synthesis of 2-amino-3-cyano-4H-chromenes by a multicomponent tandem oxidation process

A novel base-metal multifunctional nanomagnetic catalyst is prepared by the immobilization of tungstate anions onto Î³-Fe2O3 supported with imidazolium moieties. The (Î³-Fe2O3-Im-Py)2WO4 was fully characterized using FT-IR, XPS, TEM, FESEM, ICP, TGA, VSM and XRD and used as a multifunctional heterogeneous catalyst for the synthesis of 2-amino-3-cyano-4H-chromenes via a multicomponent tandem oxidation process starting from alcohols under solvent-free conditions. During this process, tungstate catalyzes the oxidation of a wide range of alcohols in the presence of TBHP as a clean source. The in-situ formed aldehydes are condensed with malononitrile and Î²-dicarbonyl compounds/naphthols/4-hydroxycumarin through promotion by pyridine and imidazolium moieties of the catalyst. By this method, a variety of 2-amino-3-cyano-4H-chromenes are generated in good to high yields from alcohols as inexpensive and easily available starting materials. The catalyst is recovered easily by the aid of an external magnetic field and reused in five successive runs with insignificant decreasing activity.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Fusion Breakthrough Once Thought Impossible Brings Energy Device Closer to Realization

Scientists have achieved a remarkable breakthrough in the conceptual design of twisty stellarators, experimental magnetic facilities that could reproduce on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The breakthrough shows how to more precisely shape the enclosing magnetic fields in stellarators to create an unprecedented ability to hold the fusion fuel together.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design, synthesis and biological activities of echinopsine derivatives containing acylhydrazone moiety

Based on the broad-spectrum biological activities of echinopsine and acylhydrazones, a series of echinopsine derivatives containing acylhydrazone moieties have been designed, synthesized and their biological activities were evaluated for the first time. The bioassay results indicated that most of the compounds showed moderate to good antiviral activities against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV), among which echinopsine (I) (inactivation activity, 49.5"‰Â±"‰4.4%; curative activity, 46.1"‰Â±"‰1.5%; protection activity, 42.6"‰Â±"‰2.3%) and its derivatives 1 (inactivation activity, 44.9"‰Â±"‰4.6%; curative activity, 39.8"‰Â±"‰2.6%; protection activity, 47.3"‰Â±"‰4.3%), 3 (inactivation activity, 47.9"‰Â±"‰0.9%; curative activity, 43.7"‰Â±"‰3.1%; protection activity, 44.6"‰Â±"‰3.3%), 7 (inactivation activity, 46.2"‰Â±"‰1.6%; curative activity, 45.0"‰Â±"‰3.7%; protection activity, 41.7"‰Â±"‰0.9%) showed higher anti-TMV activity in vivo at 500Â mg/L than commercial ribavirin (inactivation activity, 38.9"‰Â±"‰1.4%; curative activity, 39.2"‰Â±"‰1.8%; protection activity, 36.4"‰Â±"‰3.4%). Some compounds exhibited insecticidal activities against Plutella xylostella, Mythimna separate and Spodoptera frugiperda. Especially, compounds 7 and 27 displayed excellent insecticidal activities against Plutella xylostell (mortality 67"‰Â±"‰6% and 53"‰Â±"‰6%) even at 0.1Â mg/L. Additionally, most echinopsine derivatives exhibited high fungicidal activities against Physalospora piricola and Sclerotinia sclerotiorum.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-pH structure of EmrE reveals the mechanism of proton-coupled substrate transport

The homo-dimeric bacterial membrane protein EmrE effluxes polyaromatic cationic substrates in a proton-coupled manner to cause multidrug resistance. We recently determined the structure of substrate-bound EmrE in phospholipid bilayers by measuring hundreds of protein-ligand HN"“F distances for a fluorinated substrate, 4-fluoro-tetraphenylphosphonium (F4-TPP+), using solid-state NMR. This structure was solved at low pH where one of the two proton-binding Glu14 residues is protonated. Here, to understand how substrate transport depends on pH, we determine the structure of the EmrE-TPP complex at high pH, where both Glu14 residues are deprotonated. The high-pH complex exhibits an elongated and hydrated binding pocket in which the substrate is similarly exposed to the two sides of the membrane. In contrast, the low-pH complex asymmetrically exposes the substrate to one side of the membrane. These pH-dependent EmrE conformations provide detailed insights into the alternating-access model, and suggest that the high-pH conformation may facilitate proton binding in the presence of the substrate, thus accelerating the conformational change of EmrE to export the substrate.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Structure units oriented approach towards collective synthesis of sarpagine-ajmaline-koumine type alkaloids

Sarpagine-Ajmaline-Koumine type monoterpenoid indole alkaloids represent a fascinating class of natural products with polycyclic and cage-like structures, interesting biological activities, and related biosynthetic origins. Herein we report a unified approach towards the asymmetric synthesis of these three types of alkaloids, leading to a collective synthesis of 14 natural alkaloids. Among them, akuammidine, 19-Z-akuammidine, vincamedine, vincarine, quebrachidine, vincamajine, alstiphylianine J, and dihydrokoumine are accomplished for the first time. Features of our synthesis are a new Mannich-type cyclization to construct the key indole-fused azabicyclo[3.3.1]nonane common intermediate, a SmI2 mediated coupling to fuse the aza-bridged E-ring, stereoselective olefinations to install either the 19-E or 19-Z terminal alkenes presented in the natural alkaloids, and an efficient iodo-induced cyclization to establish the two vicinal all-carbon quaternary centers in the Koumine-type alkaloids.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Unequal communication between two neurons more common than previously thought

New research out of Lehigh University has revealed several aspects of how neurons communicate with each other in the brain that were previously unknown. The work involves electrical synapses, which provide a major form of communication between neurons in the brain, says Julie Haas, an associate professor of neuroscience in Lehigh's Department of Biological Sciences. Electrical synapses are based on pores that connect the cell membranes of two neurons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The structure of the Physcomitrium patens photosystem I reveals a unique Lhca2 paralogue replacing Lhca4

The moss Physcomitrium patens diverged from green algae shortly after the colonization of land by ancient plants. This colonization posed new environmental challenges, which drove evolutionary processes. The photosynthetic machinery of modern flowering plants is adapted to the high light conditions on land. Red-shifted Lhca4 antennae are present in the photosystem I light-harvesting complex of many green-lineage plants but absent in P. patens. The cryo-EM structure of the P. patens photosystem I light-harvesting complex I supercomplex (PSI"“LHCI) at 2.8"‰Ã… reveals that Lhca4 is replaced by a unique Lhca2 paralogue in moss. This PSI"“LHCI supercomplex also retains the PsaM subunit, present in Cyanobacteria and several algal species but lost in vascular plants, and the PsaO subunit responsible for binding light-harvesting complex II. The blue-shifted Lhca2 paralogue and chlorophyll b enrichment relative to flowering plants make the P. patens PSI"“LHCI spectroscopically unique among other green-lineage supercomplexes. Overall, the structure represents an evolutionary intermediate PSI with the crescent-shaped LHCI common in vascular plants, and contains a unique Lhca2 paralogue that facilitates the moss's adaptation to low-light niches.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

“Important and Unexpected Finding” – Formation of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet Was Very Different Than Previously Believed

AWI experts confirm the delayed spread of the ice sheet 35 million years ago. Roughly 35 million years ago, Earth cooled rapidly. At roughly the same time, the Drake Passage formed between South America and the Antarctic, paving the way for the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. Thanks to these two factors, Antarctica was soon completely covered in ice. As a study from the Alfred Wegener Institute now shows, this massive glaciation was delayed in at least one region. This new piece of the puzzle concerning the early history of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could help to predict its unstable future. The study was just released in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers use magnetic systems to artificially reproduce the learning and forgetting functions of the brain

With the advent of Big Data, current computational architectures are proving to be insufficient. Difficulties in decreasing transistors' size, large power consumption and limited operating speeds make neuromorphic computing a promising alternative. Neuromorphic computing, a new brain-inspired computation paradigm, reproduces the activity of biological synapses by using artificial neural networks....
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy