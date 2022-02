ST. CLOUD -- Want something to do this weekend? We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of things the whole family will enjoy. Stop out at the Pioneer Place for County Girls Night Out, see some talented musicians at Central Minnesota Idol, watch an acclaimed dance company Momix at the College of St. Benedict's, take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go ice fishing on Kramer Lake. Read more in The Weekender!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO