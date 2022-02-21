Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 21

Earning the second seed at the state tournament is an honor, one the Bismarck Blizzard fought hard for this season. Unfortunately for them, it comes with a tough opponent attached, as they open their run for their 10th state championship against seventh-seeded Jamestown. "That's a scary draw, because they've kept...
SIOUX CITY — For the third time in program history, the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team has a No. 1 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The Chargers will have home-court advantage throughout the tournament, which begins Wednesday at various campus sites around the region. They were co-regular season champions with Concordia, but a tiebreaker went BCU’s way.
After overseeing two national championship runs, the growth of an athletic department and the transition to a new conference, Dr. Ira Zeff is stepping down as Nebraska Wesleyan's athletic director after 24 years. He'll retire in June, the school announced Wednesday. Under Zeff's watch, Nebraska Wesleyan won NCAA Division III...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts on the Blues’ Justin Faulk, following another Blues’ road win. And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat.
With March Madness just around the corner, most college basketball teams are who they are. SLU is a good Atlantic 10 team minus injured star Javonte Perkins but not a great one. Southeastern Conference also-ran Missouri is better defensively but still offensively challenged without a true point guard. Illinois, though,...
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (13-11, 13-9 SAC) earned a pivotal South Atlantic Conference victory against the Catawba Indians (9-13, 8-12 SAC), 76-64, on Wednesday in Eleazer Arena. “Other than the first four minutes defensively, I thought, collectively, it was as good of a performance...
VIRGINIA — The Hibbing boys basketball team came out aggressive in the first half on Wednesday night against Virginia.
The Blue Jackets hit some big shots and played some solid defense on their way to a 82-58 victory over Virginia.
“We still have a lot of players still learning out there,” Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald said. “We have to keep coming out aggressive in the first half and playing...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sierra Mitchell torched the net for 30 points Wednesday night for No. 9 Morningside and the Mustangs got another 25 from Chloe Lofstrom to down Hastings College in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The eighth-seeded Broncos countered with 12 points from...
CHERRY — If the South Ridge High School girls basketball team needs instant offense, they look to one player — Mercedes Lawrence.
The Panther freshman scored a game-high 18 points to help South Ridge defeat Cherry 56-36 Wednesday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers had no answer for Lawrence in the paint.
“You...
The Atlanta Gladiators announced Wednesday that the team has acquired rookie goaltender Michael Bullion in a trade with the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations. Bullion, 24, has appeared in four ECHL games with the Admirals in his first professional season and has compiled an 0-2-0-1 record along with...
The Crisler Center may need to make room in the rafters rafters for another basketball banner — but for the first time in school history this one would belong to Michigan women's basketball.
Vying for its first Big Ten regular season championship since the conference officially adopted the sport in 1982-83, Michigan once again jumped on the shoulders of senior center Naz Hillmon to earn a double bye in the Big Ten tournament and keep its hopes of...
