Cindric goes from relative obscurity to celebrity in one night

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
On the ultra-fast superspeedways, Bubba Wallace is carving his own space among the more successful current drivers. Sunday’s second-place finish at the Daytona 500 was his second runner-up finish in five starts in that event. His lone Cup Series win came last year at Talladega Superspeedway. He’s consistently fast, finding his way to the front at the biggest, fastest tracks.
Talk about a dinner of CHAMPIONS. When NASCAR Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric did the unthinkable by winning the Daytona 500 this past Sunday, a race in which he had a staggering 25-1 odds to win, he made sure he treated his crew high class after the race…. Nah, we’re...
Yesterday, the Superstar Racing Experience revealed an extensive portion of its driver lineup from the ranks of open-wheel racing, with stars like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden joining the six-race series this summer. Now, the portion of SRX's lineup hailing from stock car racing has also been revealed, with two new full-time drivers joining the ranks of former NASCAR stars competing in SRX.
