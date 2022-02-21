Cindric goes from relative obscurity to celebrity in one night

On the ultra-fast superspeedways, Bubba Wallace is carving his own space among the more successful current drivers. Sunday’s second-place finish at the Daytona 500 was his second runner-up finish in five starts in that event. His lone Cup Series win came last year at Talladega Superspeedway. He’s consistently fast, finding his way to the front at the biggest, fastest tracks.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO