February 22nd, 2022 is National Margarita Day. National Today said "Every February 22, we come together for National Margarita Day to pay homage to our favorite celebratory cocktail. The margarita — triple sec, tequila, and lime juice — was created in 1938 in Mexico and is widely considered the official drink of having fun. It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, and that’s never truer than on National Margarita Day. So get out a shaker, pull out your frozen margarita machine, or head to your local watering hole and order a margarita. Up, on ice, or on the rocks, you can’t go wrong. Salud!"

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO