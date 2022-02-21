TD Garden no longer requires proof of vaccination

BOSTON — COVID numbers are plummeting across the state, and now the city of Boston is rolling back most of its safety protocols. While the city dropped its proof of vaccination mandate Friday, the Garden kept it in place over the weekend.

But that all changes Monday. Bruins fans will be the first in months to not have to show proof of vaccination to attend the game inside the Garden. They still will have to wear their masks.

The vaccine mandate had been in place at the TD Garden since September, and just last month, the venue stopped accepting a negative COVID test as an alternative way to prove your vaccination status. But COVID cases have been plummeting, and the city reached its benchmarks Mayor Michelle Wu set a few weeks ago. Boston lifted its indoor vaccination mandate Friday, but the Garden kept its mandate in place for all shows this past weekend. Concertgoers who attended Sunday night’s Billie Eilish concert were among the last to show proof.

“I think now that the numbers are lower, I think it’s a good idea to start removing some of the restrictions,” said Jay del Terco.

“I’m not sure if it’s smart to not show it anymore,” said Alexis Dawson. “I feel like it’s good to show it, so you know to be safe.”

Masks are still required indoors across the city of Boston. However, the city says the Boston Public Health Commission will be reviewing that mandate with the state board of health in the coming days.

Other venues are following Boston’s lead. Both the Boch Center Wang and Shubert Theaters are no longer requiring proof of vaccination.

