Antoine Griezmann FIFA 22 Flashback SBC went live Feb. 22 during the Road to the Final promotion in Ultimate Team. Griezmann, a fan-favorite over the years in FIFA Ultimate Team, received a Flashback item celebrating his performances for Atletico Madrid during the 2015/16 Champions League campaign. The French striker has been upgraded to 90 overall and this is the third special item he's received this game cycle. He previously received a Ones to Watch live item and an 86 rated in-form.

FIFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO