Clackamas wrestles to fourth in Mt. Hood Conference district tournament

Nelson places eighth as a team and sends three to the upcoming state tournament.

Nothing came easily at the 2022 Mt. Hood Conference district wrestling tournament.

But that just made the successes even sweeter for the wrestlers from Clackamas and Nelson.

At the end of the MHC tournament — held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19 at Sandy High School — the Cavaliers and Hawks celebrated those accomplishments.

"I thought we performed as well as we could have," said Clackamas coach Jayson Wullbrandt. "We brought a pretty small team — 11 kids — which was the bulk of our varsity wrestlers. With that team, we placed eight."

In the end, the Cavaliers placed fourth in the eight-team field with 177 points, while Nelson finished eighth with 55 points. The complete team scoring was: David Douglas 336.0, Sandy 313.5, Centennial 194.0, Clackamas 177.0, Barlow 164.5, Reynolds 143.0; Gresham 65.0, Nelson 55.0.

Over the course of the tournament's two days, Clackamas saw three wrestlers win district titles, two place second, one finish third and one fifth. The Cavaliers' tournament champions included:

• Top-seeded Jeremiah Wachsmuth at 106; in the title match, he pinned Centennial's Edgar Molina 39 seconds into the second round.

• Top-seeded Jacob Larson at 113; he won a 7-6 decision over Yestin Narruhn of David Douglas.

• And third-seeded Cole Sims at 145 (he upset second-seeded Nicholas Roth of Barlow in his semifinal); he beat top-seeded teammate Trent Ewry 4-1.

"I thought Cole Sims' performance at 145 — beating the no. 3 and no. 2 seeds on his way to the championship — was our team's biggest highlight," Wullbrandt said. "He really wrestled well."

Other Clackamas placers included: Jackson Wilcoxen, second at 126; Dylan Gentile, second at 195; Keagan Lopez, third at 138; and Eli Yoder, fifth at 170.

Nelson, meanwhile, finished with four placewinners at district, that quartet led by Cole Wronski and his runner-up finish at 220.

Beyond Wronski's success — he won three straight times before being pinned in the third round by Steven Ramos of David Douglas in the final — Joey Tabet placed fourth at 152, while both Garrett Quick and Richie Kliese finished sixth, Quick at 160 and Kliese at 220.

Next up, the MHC's best will wrestle in the Class 6A state tournament, with start times set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Sandy High School.