It was a long process, but it all paid off on Sunday when the Husky women's basketball team, 0-10 on the season in conference play, got their first conference win of the season with a 74-69 win over Arizona State at Alaska Airlines Arena. It wasn't just a win to get first-year head coach Tina Langley her first conference win, it also was a way to get the seniors a win in their last home game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO