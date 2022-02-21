ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China's big four banks cut mortgage rates in Guangzhou - sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuIc2_0eKUrk9M00

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's four biggest banks lowered mortgage rates in Guangzhou city by 20 basis points on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said - a fresh move aimed at lending support to a property sector reeling from a severe cash crunch.

The southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, is home to the country's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK).

The move follows decisions by some banks to require smaller downpayments in some cities last week. Media have also reported this month that developers will also gain easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects. read more

Cutting mortgage rates for first-time home buyers to 80 basis points over the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) from 100 basis points were the Guangzhou branches of the Bank of China , the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS), China Construction Bank (601939.SS) and Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), said the two people.

For those buying their second homes, the rate was also lowered by 20 basis points to 100 basis points over the LPR, said the people, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Two other major banks, Bank of Communications (601328.SS) and Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK) also lowered the mortgage rates in Guangzhou on a par with their peers, State broadcaster CCTV reported.

The six banks did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The one-year LPR, a market-based benchmark lending rate, was at 3.7% while the five-year rate stands at 4.6%.

Regulatory curbs on borrowing drove China's property sector into a liquidity crisis last year. The contagion has engulfed a swathe of developers and contributed to a sharp slump in China's property market, which accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Several banks in the eastern city of Suzhou, Jiangsu province have also lowered the mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers to as low as 4.8%, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Monday.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China suspends Lithuanian beef, dairy, beer imports as Taiwan row grows

BEIJING/VILNIUS (Reuters) -China suspended imports of beef, dairy and beer from Lithuania this week, Lithuania’s veterinary control agency said on Thursday, amid a growing trade dispute over the Baltic nation’s relations with Taiwan. China’s General Administration of Customs had informed the country it was halting the exports due...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Eastern China#China Evergrande Group#Lpr#The Bank Of China#China Construction Bank#Ss#Bank Of Communications#State#Cctv
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner. "We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the...
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Hong Kong "overwhelmed" As COVID Infections Hit Record

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in the Chinese ruled city,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Taiwan, with eye on China, to boost protection for its semiconductor secrets

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government proposed on Thursday a new law to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage. Tech powerhouse Taiwan makes the majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductor chips, used in everything from...
CHINA
Reuters

China central bank warns of default risks after climate stress test

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's banks face rising default risks as a result of higher climate-related costs in carbon-intensive sectors like thermal power, steel and cement, Liu Guiping, vice governor of the central bank, said in comments published on Friday. The People's Bank of China completed the first phase...
ECONOMY
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy