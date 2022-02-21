ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A rare late-season cold blast arrives Monday evening

By Mark Nelsen
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the person that swoops in to take your parking spot at the very last moment, winter has decided to make a (brief) comeback this week. It won’t be around long, but you sure will notice a change in the weather! Really cold stuff is on the way. The highlights...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

Cold front arrives this afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get outside and enjoy the warm air while you can! Changes arrive this afternoon and we'll be going back to winter for the rest of the week! Our next cold front arrives this afternoon. Ahead of it, we'll see some morning showers and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Behind it, temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with winds making it feel like the 40s and 50s.
KILLEEN, TX
WBAY Green Bay

WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Spring-like through Monday, Arctic blast Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a couple spring-like days here in Kansas. We’re kicking off Sunday clear and chilly but by the afternoon expect accelerated snow melt. Sunshine with 60′s and low 70s can be expected for most of Kansas. President’s Day temperatures will soar into the 60s and 70′s for the southern part of the Kansas ahead of an Arctic cold front.
WICHITA, KS
CBS 46

Forecast: Showers Monday afternoon and evening

Clouds increase after sunrise. It stays dry through lunch, but showers move in through the afternoon and continue through the evening. Warmer weather arrives on Tuesday. It looks dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s! Rain is likely Wednesday morning, but generally mostly dry and very warm weather continues through Thursday. A cold front pushes through Friday and chilly air returns for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
KTVU FOX 2

Cold snap arrives in the Bay Area

Heaters are selling fast as the Bay Area gears up for below normal temperatures. San Francisco saw rain for the first time in 45 days Monday night. We have the latest weather updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Monday Ahead, Troublesome Weather Possible Late Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures down near 10 degrees. Slick spots are possible following overnight snow showers that briefly moved through. Alert: None right now, but that could change with Thursday’s rain-to-snow chance. (Photo courtesy KDKA Weather Center) Aware: A big weather system will impact our area on Thursday into Friday morning. At this time right now, an inch of rain will be possible through the day on Thursday. Rain will then fairly quickly change over to snow with just a brief chance for sleet as the change happens. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
107.9 LITE FM

Extreme Cold Blast Coming to Idaho

Could a cold front be coming to Idaho after such a nice, sunny weekend? Well, experts are weighing in. And it may actually be a really good thing. Idaho has had a fairly dry winter this year, with little snowfall. Those new to Idaho may disagree, but true Idaho natives will tell you that this year has fallen short in the snow department. Pun intended.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Cold Showers#Arctic Air#Snow Tires#Labor Day#Cascades
Q2 News

Snow and cold arrive Sunday

Livingston and Big Timber will continue to see gusts of 50 to over 60 mph through Saturday with breezy periods pushing east past Billings. A few brief showers will decrease through Thursday evening with more scattered rain showers and snow flurries on Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
KTBS

Next cold front arrives Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled to bring a cold front through on Saturday was over Alaska as of Wednesday evening. Before it arrives, it should feel very spring-like on Friday with temperatures in the 60s-70s. By Saturday morning, the front passes through and the clouds in white...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ABC6.com

Light snow continues Sunday evening, ending late

Light snow continues through Sunday evening, ending late at night. In addition to the snow that fell during the day, expect another 1″ to 3″ of snow through the evening, which may make roads slick after sunset. Monday, look for skies to clear out leading to developing sunshine....
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Lovely Monday Evening. Warm Temps & Rain on the Way

As of 5PM Monday- It’s been a beautiful Valentine’s Day! We had sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We had some gusty winds up to 20 mph but they are starting to calm down. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the low 40s, so be sure to bring a jacket if you’re headed out to dinner.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

Dry and mild on this Monday before rain arrives Tuesday

This morning temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s with a partially clear sky. This week will start off mild and end unsettled. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have high pressure in place. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds increase. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

First Warn 5: Monday evening, Feb. 14

It's been a quiet day so far, but some quick hitting snow showers are possible this evening. Behind them, we'll have another quiet stretch before things get more interesting toward the middle of this week on Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

Cold front arrives overnight – a cooler day Saturday.

What a Friday. We hit 71 for the high. A cold front arrives overnight Saturday with some windy conditions along with cooler air. Temps will only hit around 56 degrees with wind gusts for the west side of town at 35 mph. The winds will gradually subside as we make our way through the morning and early afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Issues Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert For Sunday Evening And Monday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Friday issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declaration for Sunday evening and Monday morning, when the wind chill could reach the single digits. The city issues Code Blue alerts when temperatures, including the wind chill, are expected to hit 13 degrees or lower, or conditions threaten vulnerable populations. There have been four cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore this winter, according to the health department. From Nov. 21 to March 15, the city’s cold weather season, municipal agencies will distribute meals to at-risk seniors, help residents apply for energy assistance and aid with weatherizing homes. The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services also works to expand capacity at shelters. On Code Blue days, health officials advise residents to do the following: Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Wear a hat and/or scarf outside Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol Walk slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them to prevent falls Check on children, the elderly and chronically ill Provide appropriate shelter for pets City officials also said residents should keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials and check carbon monoxide detectors. and avoid using a stove or generator as a heat source.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy