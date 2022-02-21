A rare late-season cold blast arrives Monday evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Friday issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declaration for Sunday evening and Monday morning, when the wind chill could reach the single digits. The city issues Code Blue alerts when temperatures, including the wind chill, are expected to hit 13 degrees or lower, or conditions threaten vulnerable populations. There have been four cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore this winter, according to the health department. From Nov. 21 to March 15, the city’s cold weather season, municipal agencies will distribute meals to at-risk seniors, help residents apply for energy assistance and aid with weatherizing homes. The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services also works to expand capacity at shelters. On Code Blue days, health officials advise residents to do the following: Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Wear a hat and/or scarf outside Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol Walk slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them to prevent falls Check on children, the elderly and chronically ill Provide appropriate shelter for pets City officials also said residents should keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials and check carbon monoxide detectors. and avoid using a stove or generator as a heat source.

