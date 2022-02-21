Aggies Win Another One-Run Game

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T walked off for the third time this season after Dezianna Patmon hit a walk-off double to give the Aggies a 6-5 win over George Mason (2-2) Sunday at Lady Aggies Softball Complex in non-conference softball play. This season, the Aggies are 6-4...
SEATTLE — The New Mexico State Aggies haven’t won the Western Athletic Conference men’s regular-season basketball title yet, but they took a giant step toward that goal on Monday night. The Aggies (23-4, 13-2 WAC) got 19 points from Teddy Allen and a double-double (14 points, 14...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022. Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has moved up the start time to Friday’s series opener against the Penn Quakers to 2 p.m. due to inclement weather forecast for the evening. The rest of the weekend is still scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at...
In 13 seasons as the head coach at Kentucky, John Calipari has a gaudy home record. The Hall of Fame coach is 205-17 in games held in the friendly confines at Rupp Arena. However, the 2021-22 team has helped return the program to its dominant ways in downtown Lexington. In...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Deshaun Watson has been in a holding pattern since he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women last year. The Houston Texans star still wants a trade, but teams have been hesitant due to the lack of clarity with his legal situation. That should change when prosecutors complete their investigation.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
Utah State ended its four-game losing streak with an 81-56 win over the Lobos Tuesday night at the Spectrum. Here are three keys to Utah State’s defeat of New Mexico:. The Aggies all but secured the victory by making their first eight shots — including four from 3-point range — to take a 20-7 lead just over five minutes into the game. Although USU’s offense slowed down after that, the Aggies still pulled away by as many as 29 points in the second half.
Just over a month ago, the Chicago Bears uprooted their front office by firing both GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy remains unemployed. Pace, on the other hand, landed a job back in the NFL on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace, the Bears’ former...
