Two new Star Wars Lego sets based on The Book of Boba Fett are on the way, and they feature the Mandalorian's new starfighter to go with Boba Fett's Throne Room. Now that the show's numerous cameos are out in the open, Lego has lifted the curtain on spoilerific Star Wars Lego sets inspired by the latest season. The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter leads the charge with a bricky replica of the bounty hunter's Naboo spaceship, and it features the Mando himself (holding the Darksaber, no less) to go with a certain Baby Yoda. Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto and a BD droid from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game are also included. You can pre-order the set for $59.99 at Amazon or direct from the Lego store.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO