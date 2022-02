When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics -- which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

