Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

 3 days ago

Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31.

His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She said the family was “completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”

Edwards founded the online music channel SBTV as a teenager in 2006. Frustrated that he could not find the music he loved online, he began filming performances by friends in his west London neighborhood. SBTV now has more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and has helped a generation of performers, including rappers like Stormzy, Skepta and Dave, gain national and international attention.

“It was a frustration of going to school and everyone talking about ‘How do we get our videos on MTV,’” Edwards later recalled. “YouTube was like a year old. I was like ‘I’ve got a camera for Christmas, I’m going to start filming people and uploading it.’

“Everyone was looking at me like ‘what are you doing, like you can compete with these major corporations.' But I think I was early enough to believe that I could make a change.”

Edwards was given an MBE, an honor from the queen, in 2014 for services to music and was an ambassador for Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust.

Prince Charles' Clarence House office tweeted: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Edwards' sudden death shocked Britain’s entertainment business.

“My first ever interview was with you. Jamal,” singer Rita Ora wrote on Instagram. “Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated.”

Actor Adam Deacon said he was “heartbroken.”

“Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable.”

Rapper and producer Example, whose full name is Elliot Gleave, said: “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

BBC

Jamal Edwards: Tributes flood in for music entrepreneur

Prince Charles, rapper Dave and actress Michaela Coel are among the many voices paying tribute to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards. Edwards, who has died at the age of 31, is the son of singer and presenter Brenda Edwards, who said she was "completely devastated". The Prince of Wales...
The Independent

Jamal Edwards: How the SBTV founder changed UK music forever

The music world is reeling at the news of Jamal Edwards’ death, aged 31. His mother, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, said he died after a “sudden illness”.The entrepreneur was known for founding SBTV, a platform that helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dave.Born in Luton in 1990 and raised in Acton, west London, Edwards studied for a BTec in Media Moving Image at Ealing College. As a rapper under the name SmokeyBarz, the teenage Edwards found himself increasingly frustrated at being unable to find clips of local MCs...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur who broke new talent such as Stormzy and Ed Sheeran on his online music platform SBTV – obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died of a heart attack aged 31, was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and YouTube star who founded the online music platform SBTV, which kickstarted the careers of musicians as diverse as Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, Jessie J, Emeli Sandé and Dave; he went on to build an extensive portfolio of charity work, including projects with the Princes Charles, William and Harry.
MUSIC
