Samsung's trio of flagship devices for 2022 is here. The new Galaxy S22 lineup contains Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Even though on the surface they look like just refined versions of their predecessors, they're much more. All the models feature gorgeous displays, pro-grade cameras, premium build quality, and flagship chipsets. Confused about which model you should buy? Don’t worry. Here are the Galaxy S22 differences to help you make an informed decision.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO