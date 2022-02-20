ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Exploring factors of uneven use of telehealth among outpatient pharmacy clinics during COVID-19: A multi-method study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Res Social Adm Pharm. 2022 Feb 9:S1551-7411(22)00035-3. doi: 10.1016/j.sapharm.2022.02.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: To enable services to be provided at a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, outpatient pharmacy services in Australia underwent near-immediate reform by moving to telehealth, including telephone and video consults. OBJECTIVE: To investigate how telehealth...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Covid#Outpatient#Pharmacy#Res Social Adm Pharm
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Receptionist wins £25,000 payout after her bosses told her she was 'no longer needed' at law firm while she was off work sick with debilitating morning sickness condition

A sacked law firm receptionist whose pregnancy and health conditions were described as 'inconvenient' to her former bosses has won almost £25,000 in compensation. Kiran Nasreen was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting, and told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work at his London-based chambers.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Standardizing ICU COVID-19 care mitigates disparities, Cleveland Clinic study finds

During the first three waves of the pandemic, there were no significant differences in clinical outcomes between racial or ethnic groups hospitalized for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic intensive care units, researchers found. A team of researchers from the health system used Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 ICU registry to review data from...
CLEVELAND, OH
contagionlive.com

Remdesivir for Early COVID-19 Treatment in the Outpatient Setting

Data shown in the Pinetree clinical trial and being presented with 2 posters at CROI demonstrate both benefits and safety in preventing progression to more severe disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians have been looking for therapies to help those with mild COVID-19 from progressing to more severe disease requiring hospitalization, especially those who are at high risk of doing so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 antiviral dispensing fees are too low, pharmacies say

Pharmacy groups are calling for higher dispensing fees for COVID-19 antivirals, saying adequate payment is needed to ensure broad access to the crucial treatments, according to Bloomberg Law. The fees cover the cost of pharmacy staff and services to dispense and fill prescriptions. The National Community Pharmacists Association and American...
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy