ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Effects of COVID-19 home confinement on sleep in children: A systematic review

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Sleep Med Rev. 2022 Feb 3;62:101596. doi: 10.1016/j.smrv.2022.101596. Online ahead of print. Our main aim was to examine the evidence of the effects of coronavirus disease confinement on the sleep of children aged 12 years and younger. A systematic review was conducted following the...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Home Confinement#Covid#Sleep Patterns#Medline#Allied Health Literature#Excerpta Medica Database#Web Of Science
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCJB

Gainesville cardiologists discuss COVID-19 effects on the heart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two experts, one in adult cardiology and the other in the pediatric side of the field, discuss the effects of COVID-19 on the heart as February is National Heart Month. Dr. Charles Klodell is the Chief of Thoracic and cardiovascular Surgery at North Florida Regional Medical Center....
GAINESVILLE, FL
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Receptionist wins £25,000 payout after her bosses told her she was 'no longer needed' at law firm while she was off work sick with debilitating morning sickness condition

A sacked law firm receptionist whose pregnancy and health conditions were described as 'inconvenient' to her former bosses has won almost £25,000 in compensation. Kiran Nasreen was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting, and told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work at his London-based chambers.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects?

Medical News Today has contacted over 20 experts for comment on the potential side effects of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. As of the time of publication, they have declined to comment until additional peer-reviewed data become available. On January 31, 2022, Novavax submitted a request to the Food and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

COVID-19 vaccines in children

Dear Editor, I am writing this under the veil of anonymity for fear of losing my job. As a pediatrician with over 30 years of experience and a lifelong pro-vaccine advocate, I cannot remain silent regarding the attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on our children. This is occurring at both the state and federal levels. The most up to date data demonstrates the percent of children under the age of 19 who die from COVID-19 compared to all COVID-19 deaths be 0.62% – 482 of 77,774 total deaths – in California and 0.1% – 838 of 834,949 total deaths – in the U.S. Virtually everyone of these children who died from COVID-19 had very serious underlying disease and/or obesity. This is not the percent of children who have COVID-19 and die, that number is nearly unmeasurable. For the.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study looks at Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

New Kaiser Permanente research published February 21, 2022 in Nature Medicine shows that while Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protection is strong against coronavirus infection by the Delta variant, it is not as strong against infection from the Omicron variant. Three doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against hospitalization...
PASADENA, CA
Time

COVID-19 Booster Effectiveness Wanes But Remains Strong

(New York) — An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent Omicron wave in the U.S. hinted at a decline in effectiveness, though the shots still offered strong protection against severe illness. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy