Two dead after crash in Greenville County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tou Thao, the Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders at the scene of George Floyd’s killing, was convicted Thursday of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Thao was charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and with failing to intervene...
Lawmakers in both parties wasted no time on Thursday pressing President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, saying the economic penalties levied to date don’t go far enough to punish President Vladimir Putin for his imperial designs on Ukraine. Even Democratic allies urged Biden to go beyond the...
Washington — President Biden announced a slew of new sanctions taking aim at Russia's financial and technological sectors on Thursday in retaliation for the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, vowing to cut off Russia's access to high-tech imports and freezing more than $1 trillion in Russian assets held overseas. "Putin...
Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very first...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
