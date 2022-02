The Casper Police Department has announced that a structure fire that occurred in the early hours of Friday, February 18 has sadly claimed the life of one female occupant. An earlier story posted to K2 Radio News stated that, "When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family residence with fire venting from the structure on the back. Initially, the fire was contained from the exterior and firefighters attempted to enter through a door to complete extinguishment and search for occupants."

CASPER, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO