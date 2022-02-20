Modeling Agent Close to Epstein Found Dead in French Jail

A woman in New York City was followed into her Manhattan apartment by a man who stabbed her to death, according to the city’s police department, in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, walked into her building on Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday when a man from the street followed her into the apartment. The surveillance footage accessed by the police shows the man, identified as Assamad Nash, 25, catching the door behind him and entering the premises at around 4.30am in the morning. Lee, who entered the apartment without realising...

7 DAYS AGO