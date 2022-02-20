ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Modeling Agent Close to Epstein Found Dead in French Jail

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French...

TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent accused of procuring underage women for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell, French newspapers reported. The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards in an eerie replay of how Epstein himself died.
CELEBRITIES
People

Woman and Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Couple Found Dismembered in Mexico

Authorities have identified two suspects in the murders of two women who were found dismembered in Juarez, Mexico, on Jan. 16. A 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged with femicide in connection to the killings of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, according to a statement from the Chihuahua Attorney General's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Colombo crime family boss is freed on $5 million bond despite prosecutors' objections after he turned himself to police when his son posted of him lounging in a Florida pool while he was on the run

One of the heads of the Colombo crime family was freed from a Brooklyn jail on a $5 million bond on Friday despite federal prosecutors' objections that he was still conducting mafia business. Mob consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, 66, walked out prison just five months after turning himself in to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
France
Washington Post

Her execution date looming, a mother maintains innocence in 2-year-old daughter’s death

The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Epstein victims attorney praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘stunning courage’ after Prince Andrew settlement

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chilling video shows Asian woman being followed into her NYC apartment moments before she was stabbed to death

A woman in New York City was followed into her Manhattan apartment by a man who stabbed her to death, according to the city’s police department, in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, walked into her building on Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday when a man from the street followed her into the apartment. The surveillance footage accessed by the police shows the man, identified as Assamad Nash, 25, catching the door behind him and entering the premises at around 4.30am in the morning. Lee, who entered the apartment without realising...
