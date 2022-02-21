ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’: Austin Abrams on That Homoerotic Dance Routine and Ethan's Breakup With Kat (Exclusive)

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria season 2 has been building up to this moment, with Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) semi-biographical play taking center stage in the penultimate episode, “The Theater and Its Double,” written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. Austin Abrams, who plays Ethan, talks to ET about his show-stopping, homoerotic dance routine he performs...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

What happened to Barbie Ferreira's Kat on Euphoria? It seems like she's been absent from 85% of Season 2

"If the first five episodes of Season 2 were disappointing for Kat fans, episode 6 was downright infuriating," says Abby Monteil, adding that Kat's absence from much of this season is frustrating because "Ferreira gave a breakout performance last season as Kat, the acerbic best friend-turned-cam girl. For a show that claims to capture Gen Z life, her story as a very-online teen struggling to translate that digital confidence into real life was easily one of Euphoria‘s more relatable threads. And given that explorations of plus-size characters’ sexualities and coming-of-age journeys are still all too rare on TV, Kat’s storyline felt particularly refreshing." For her part, Ferreira tells The Cut: “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises. She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

‘Euphoria’ Stars Maude Apatow and Austin Abrams Explain That Epic Dance Number

Lexi Howard, indisputably one of the most underrated and underutilized characters in Sam Levinson’s glitter-and-grit-infused teenage fever dream “Euphoria,” has finally been given more purpose than being the preppy-in-plaid sidekick to her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and best friend(ish) Rue (Zendaya) in Season 2. Fans of Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow, have gotten to see the character not only open up a potential romantic relationship with other fan-favorite Fezco (Angus Cloud) but also work on her high school theater magnum opus, a play about always being the ancillary character and never in the spotlight — not even in your own life.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Abrams
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Hunter Schafer
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Ryan Heffington
WUSA

Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Both Da Brat and Dupart...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Music Performance#Hbo
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Hypebae

Barbie Ferreira Addresses Kat's Absence on 'Euphoria'

The second season of Euphoria has many wondering what’s going on with Kat. While most of its cast in the midst of some sort of breakdown, with Rue trying to get clean while Maddy plots her revenge against Cassie for sleeping with her abusive ex, fans are noting Kat’s absence. In an interview with The Cut, Barbie Ferreira, who plays the high schooler responds to her character’s strange behavior this season. While the model and actor didn’t comment on the rumors of off-screen drama between herself and show creator Sam Levinson, fans suspect there is some behind-the-scenes tension.
TV SERIES
People

Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Says Kat's Season 2 'Journey' Is a 'Little Mysterious'

Barbie Ferreira's Euphoria character, Kat Hernandez, could be going through a lot this season. The 25-year-old actress explained that most of her character's problems have yet to be seen this season. "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience," Ferreira told The Cut. "She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises."
TV SERIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kat Dennings & ‘Dollface’ Cast on How COVID Delays Helped Shape Season 2 (VIDEO)

If it feels like it’s been a pandemic-length wait for Dollface‘s second season to launch, and that’s because it has been. The sly-as-hell Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings as a Los Angeles-based web designer trying to reconnect with her girlfriends (Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitzky) after a brutal break-up was last seen speaking the truth about female relationships back in November 2019.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson on the Crazy Fun of ‘Call Me Kat’ (VIDEO)

On Fox’s sophomore Mayim Bialik comedy, Call Me Kat, wrangling cats at the Louisville cafe is only part what keeps the characters busy. Take the February 17 episode: First, a broken romance sparks a suddenly single Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) — whose boyfriend Preston cheated on her in a recent episode — to keep her lovers’ vacation to Bora Bora…and she recruits Phil (Leslie Jordan) to join her. “We get there and we figure out that they still have Preston’s credit card on file,” says Jordan. While there are laughs as Phil pretends to be an über-masculine Preston, there is also a touching moment for the characters. “Twice I forgot to say my lines because I was so enthralled with [Swoosie],” he adds.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Euphoria' Season 2: Why Kat’s (Spoiler) Scene Didn’t Work Because of the Show’s Narrative Uncertainty

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6.The most recent episode of Euphoria, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” had a lot of good momentum going into it that it ultimately squandered. The previous episode had seen Zendaya get things back in focus with a transcendent performance that made it one of the show’s best. However, as with much of this show, the good aspects are often lost in the muddled aspects of the rest of the narrative. Specifically, there is one lingering aspect of the show that this season has been painfully unable to make work. Yes, it is now high time we talk about how Kat is being done a grave disservice by this season’s story. It has been a long-time coming, though it all came to a head in the show’s sixth episode.
TV SERIES
Variety

Milkblood Sign With JJ Abrams Loud Robot Label, Drop New Song ‘No Mind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Electronic duo Milkblood have signed with Loud Robot, the record label from JJ Abrams’ company Bad Robot, and dropped their new song and video, “No Mind.” The track is featured in the end credits of the forthcoming film “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; the video for “No Mind” highlights scenes from the film. Milkblood consists of music producers Pat Morrisey and David Dahlquist — who have worked with SZA, Hayley Kiyoko, Weezer, Saint Jhn and others — with video director Mike Diva (Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Run The Jewels). In 2020, Morrisey and Dahlquist launched the group with their debut single “Sick of Being...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy